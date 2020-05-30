491 Frederick Street #7

Amenities

This middle floor apartment has been renovated and is in close proximity to Cole Street shopping/restaurants, The Haight, Golden Gate Park, UCSF Medical Center and USF. Muni access to downtown (N Judah) and Muni lines (#6, #43, #66, #71). This apartment in Cole Valley is now available. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT. Contact: John - 415-613-3685. The apartment consists of the following: On floor 2 of a 3 floor 11 unit building Approximately 600 square feet 1 bedroom 1 bath Living room Kitchen Refrigerator Gas stove Garbage disposal Granite kitchen counter tops Maple kitchen cabinets Gas heat Harwood/tile floors Cable ready Private deck 130 Square Feet Lots of natural light Coved 10 ceilings Additional Information: No Pets/Non-smoking apartment/building. Water and Garbage is paid for. All other utilities paid by resident. Street parking. Storage ($50 monthly/$50 deposit). One year lease. Total unit move in fee required at lease signing equals $6,200 (deposit $3,100; first months rent $3,100). Applicant Requirements: 18 years of age or older. Minimum gross income of 2 1/2 times the monthly rent (current debt included). Positive credit and rental history. No evictions. Applicant Must Provide: Completed application. Copy of current pay stub, photo identification and $50 dollar check payable to C & C Property Mgmt., LLC, or $50 payment via Venmo or Pay Pal to C&C PM to complete application, credit and eviction check (non-refundable). Contact John Casey 415-613-3685 Note: The above information is not guaranteed but secured from sources deemed reliable. This apartment in Cole Valley is now available (looking to secure unit sooner than later). VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT. Contact: John - 415-613-3685.