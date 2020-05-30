All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 491 Frederick Street #7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
491 Frederick Street #7
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:12 PM

491 Frederick Street #7

491 Frederick St · (415) 613-3685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

491 Frederick St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Cole Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This middle floor apartment has been renovated and is in close proximity to Cole Street shopping/restaurants, The Haight, Golden Gate Park, UCSF Medical Center and USF. Muni access to downtown (N Judah) and Muni lines (#6, #43, #66, #71). This apartment in Cole Valley is now available. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT. Contact: John - 415-613-3685. The apartment consists of the following: On floor 2 of a 3 floor 11 unit building Approximately 600 square feet 1 bedroom 1 bath Living room Kitchen Refrigerator Gas stove Garbage disposal Granite kitchen counter tops Maple kitchen cabinets Gas heat Harwood/tile floors Cable ready Private deck 130 Square Feet Lots of natural light Coved 10 ceilings Additional Information: No Pets/Non-smoking apartment/building. Water and Garbage is paid for. All other utilities paid by resident. Street parking. Storage ($50 monthly/$50 deposit). One year lease. Total unit move in fee required at lease signing equals $6,200 (deposit $3,100; first months rent $3,100). Applicant Requirements: 18 years of age or older. Minimum gross income of 2 1/2 times the monthly rent (current debt included). Positive credit and rental history. No evictions. Applicant Must Provide: Completed application. Copy of current pay stub, photo identification and $50 dollar check payable to C &amp; C Property Mgmt., LLC, or $50 payment via Venmo or Pay Pal to C&amp;C PM to complete application, credit and eviction check (non-refundable). Contact John Casey 415-613-3685 Note: The above information is not guaranteed but secured from sources deemed reliable. This apartment in Cole Valley is now available (looking to secure unit sooner than later). VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT. Contact: John - 415-613-3685.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 491 Frederick Street #7 have any available units?
491 Frederick Street #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 491 Frederick Street #7 have?
Some of 491 Frederick Street #7's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 491 Frederick Street #7 currently offering any rent specials?
491 Frederick Street #7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 491 Frederick Street #7 pet-friendly?
No, 491 Frederick Street #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 491 Frederick Street #7 offer parking?
No, 491 Frederick Street #7 does not offer parking.
Does 491 Frederick Street #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 491 Frederick Street #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 491 Frederick Street #7 have a pool?
No, 491 Frederick Street #7 does not have a pool.
Does 491 Frederick Street #7 have accessible units?
No, 491 Frederick Street #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 491 Frederick Street #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 491 Frederick Street #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 491 Frederick Street #7?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1020 POST Apartments
1020 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Potrero Launch
2235 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
3411 22nd St
San Francisco, CA 94110
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St
San Francisco, CA 94105
1753 Mason
1753 Mason St
San Francisco, CA 94133
400 DUBOCE
400 Duboce Ave
San Francisco, CA 94114
840 California St
840 California St
San Francisco, CA 94108
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St
San Francisco, CA 94107

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity