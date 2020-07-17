All apartments in San Francisco
480 North Mission Bay Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

480 North Mission Bay Boulevard

480 Mission Bay Blvd N · (415) 661-8128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

480 Mission Bay Blvd N, San Francisco, CA 94158
Mission Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Studio · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
One bedroom condo in Mission Bay with view of the park. The Madrone is a full service building wiht 5 star amenities. One gated parking space, free storage outside the unit, UCSF campus is across the street, few minutes walk to the AT&T park and Muni. Convenient public transportation. Unit has hardwood floor in living and dining area. Nice Breakfast nook. Separate dining and living room. Granite countertop in kichen with stainless steel appliances, includes dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, stove/oven, and trash compactor. In unit washer/dryer. Private balcony/deck. Central heat and A/C. Cable ready high speed internet. Ceiling fans in unit. Double pane windows. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Intercom system with wired controll access and security system. Building ammenities includes doorman, elevator with gated secure entry. Fence yard, swimming pool, garden, sauna, jacuzzi, barbecue are, business center, club house, fitness center, and wheelchair access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 North Mission Bay Boulevard have any available units?
480 North Mission Bay Boulevard has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 480 North Mission Bay Boulevard have?
Some of 480 North Mission Bay Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 North Mission Bay Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
480 North Mission Bay Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 North Mission Bay Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 480 North Mission Bay Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 480 North Mission Bay Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 480 North Mission Bay Boulevard offers parking.
Does 480 North Mission Bay Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 480 North Mission Bay Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 North Mission Bay Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 480 North Mission Bay Boulevard has a pool.
Does 480 North Mission Bay Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 480 North Mission Bay Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 480 North Mission Bay Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 North Mission Bay Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

