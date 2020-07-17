480 North Mission Bay Boulevard

Amenities

One bedroom condo in Mission Bay with view of the park. The Madrone is a full service building wiht 5 star amenities. One gated parking space, free storage outside the unit, UCSF campus is across the street, few minutes walk to the AT&T park and Muni. Convenient public transportation. Unit has hardwood floor in living and dining area. Nice Breakfast nook. Separate dining and living room. Granite countertop in kichen with stainless steel appliances, includes dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, stove/oven, and trash compactor. In unit washer/dryer. Private balcony/deck. Central heat and A/C. Cable ready high speed internet. Ceiling fans in unit. Double pane windows. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Intercom system with wired controll access and security system. Building ammenities includes doorman, elevator with gated secure entry. Fence yard, swimming pool, garden, sauna, jacuzzi, barbecue are, business center, club house, fitness center, and wheelchair access.