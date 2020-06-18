480 31st Ave.

Amenities

This huge three bedroom and two full bathroom is located in The Outer Richmond. The unit includes an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances ( fridge and stove), beautiful marble counters and lots of cabinet space. Separate dining area just outside of the kitchen, which opens to the large living room. Living room includes a decorative fireplace and overlooks a stunning view of the Golden Gate Bridge and Downtown SF. There is a master bedroom with plenty of closet space. The second bedroom has access to a small balcony. The third bedroom is spacious with a large closet. Newly painted and new carpets throughout the unit. Unit features: - Bright and spacious - 3 bedrooms - 2 full bathrooms - Updated kitchen - Views of GG Bridge! - Laundry in building- coin op Lease Terms: - One year lease - Security deposit 1.5 x rent - Owner pays-water and garbage - Sorry, no pets - Street parking only - Available now! Location: Comprising the entire northwestern corner of San Francisco is the Outer Richmond neighborhood. Its coastal presence is vast as it hugs the Pacific Ocean with the fog blanketing the neighborhood in return. Traditionally an expansive sand dune, along with all of its neighbors, the Outer Richmond wasn t developed until the early- to mid-1900s. A fleet of single-family row houses spread across the area, at first with varied styles, filling in the area over the years and creating a wider variety of housing options for residents. The neighborhood is dotted with San Francisco destinations. Across its western border is Ocean Beach, teeming with tourists and locals visiting its various attractions, and just a bit further north, the more private Baker Beach. Here on the coast, you ll find the famous Cliff House originally built in 1863 a destination that attracted multiple U.S. presidents, prominent San Franciscans, and local politicians. Today it stands in its third complete construction, still a beacon of San Francisco in spite of changing form over the decades. Geary Boulevard is home to many restaurants, small essential stores, cafes and grocers, but not as dense in commercial businesses here as it is further east. Below the southern border is Golden Gate Park and encasing the rest of the neighborhood is Lincoln Park. Lincoln Park is home to the the Legion of Honor (one of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco), the Lincoln Park Municipal Golf Course, and a portion of the Coastal Trail that runs about six miles along the bluff above the sea, from Baker Beach to Ocean Beach. The Outer Richmond s unique location captures the hearts of its residents and visitors alike. Living here is a paradise for those seeking prime residential and outdoor living all wrapped up into one, with big city amenities available at a moment s notice.



