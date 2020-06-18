All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 480 31st Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
480 31st Ave.
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:11 AM

480 31st Ave.

480 31st Avenue · (415) 715-9125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Outer Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

480 31st Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94121
Outer Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This huge three bedroom and two full bathroom is located in The Outer Richmond. The unit includes an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances ( fridge and stove), beautiful marble counters and lots of cabinet space. Separate dining area just outside of the kitchen, which opens to the large living room. Living room includes a decorative fireplace and overlooks a stunning view of the Golden Gate Bridge and Downtown SF. There is a master bedroom with plenty of closet space. The second bedroom has access to a small balcony. The third bedroom is spacious with a large closet. Newly painted and new carpets throughout the unit. Unit features: - Bright and spacious - 3 bedrooms - 2 full bathrooms - Updated kitchen - Views of GG Bridge! - Laundry in building- coin op Lease Terms: - One year lease - Security deposit 1.5 x rent - Owner pays-water and garbage - Sorry, no pets - Street parking only - Available now! Location: Comprising the entire northwestern corner of San Francisco is the Outer Richmond neighborhood. Its coastal presence is vast as it hugs the Pacific Ocean with the fog blanketing the neighborhood in return. Traditionally an expansive sand dune, along with all of its neighbors, the Outer Richmond wasn t developed until the early- to mid-1900s. A fleet of single-family row houses spread across the area, at first with varied styles, filling in the area over the years and creating a wider variety of housing options for residents. The neighborhood is dotted with San Francisco destinations. Across its western border is Ocean Beach, teeming with tourists and locals visiting its various attractions, and just a bit further north, the more private Baker Beach. Here on the coast, you ll find the famous Cliff House originally built in 1863 a destination that attracted multiple U.S. presidents, prominent San Franciscans, and local politicians. Today it stands in its third complete construction, still a beacon of San Francisco in spite of changing form over the decades. Geary Boulevard is home to many restaurants, small essential stores, cafes and grocers, but not as dense in commercial businesses here as it is further east. Below the southern border is Golden Gate Park and encasing the rest of the neighborhood is Lincoln Park. Lincoln Park is home to the the Legion of Honor (one of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco), the Lincoln Park Municipal Golf Course, and a portion of the Coastal Trail that runs about six miles along the bluff above the sea, from Baker Beach to Ocean Beach. The Outer Richmond s unique location captures the hearts of its residents and visitors alike. Living here is a paradise for those seeking prime residential and outdoor living all wrapped up into one, with big city amenities available at a moment s notice.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 31st Ave. have any available units?
480 31st Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 480 31st Ave. have?
Some of 480 31st Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 31st Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
480 31st Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 31st Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 480 31st Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 480 31st Ave. offer parking?
No, 480 31st Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 480 31st Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 31st Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 31st Ave. have a pool?
No, 480 31st Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 480 31st Ave. have accessible units?
No, 480 31st Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 480 31st Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 480 31st Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 480 31st Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2737 SUTTER Apartments
2737 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
520 SCOTT Apartments
520 Scott Street
San Francisco, CA 94117
50 LAGUNA
50 Laguna St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1547 Clay
1547 Clay St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1142 MONTGOMERY Street
1142 Montgomery Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
920 LEAVENWORTH
920 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
434 Leavenworth St
434 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94102
350 JUDAH
350 Judah St
San Francisco, CA 94122

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity