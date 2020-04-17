476 Hickory Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

One of a kind Hayes Valley single-family home at a condominium price. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms spread over 2 levels on one of Hayes Valley's most iconic and intimate streets. High ceilings, new hardwood flooring, multiple skylights, and period details on the upper level create a uniquely San Francisco experience within walking distance to dozens of shops, restaurants, bars, and transportation options. Newly modernized bathrooms and kitchen make this home move-in ready. Flower boxes frame the home's upper windows and complement its updated facade. 1 car garage parking, washer/dryer, and storage included.



https://youtu.be/7RPYYXO1ZF0



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/476-hickory-st-san-francisco-ca-94102-usa/f889d87b-2ad9-409d-8552-48d7a2049d0d



