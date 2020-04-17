All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 476 Hickory Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
476 Hickory Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

476 Hickory Street

476 Hickory Street · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Hayes Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

476 Hickory Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Hayes Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $6800 · Avail. now

$6,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
One of a kind Hayes Valley single-family home at a condominium price. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms spread over 2 levels on one of Hayes Valley's most iconic and intimate streets. High ceilings, new hardwood flooring, multiple skylights, and period details on the upper level create a uniquely San Francisco experience within walking distance to dozens of shops, restaurants, bars, and transportation options. Newly modernized bathrooms and kitchen make this home move-in ready. Flower boxes frame the home's upper windows and complement its updated facade. 1 car garage parking, washer/dryer, and storage included.

https://youtu.be/7RPYYXO1ZF0

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/476-hickory-st-san-francisco-ca-94102-usa/f889d87b-2ad9-409d-8552-48d7a2049d0d

(RLNE5826398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 476 Hickory Street have any available units?
476 Hickory Street has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 476 Hickory Street have?
Some of 476 Hickory Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 476 Hickory Street currently offering any rent specials?
476 Hickory Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 476 Hickory Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 476 Hickory Street is pet friendly.
Does 476 Hickory Street offer parking?
Yes, 476 Hickory Street does offer parking.
Does 476 Hickory Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 476 Hickory Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 476 Hickory Street have a pool?
No, 476 Hickory Street does not have a pool.
Does 476 Hickory Street have accessible units?
No, 476 Hickory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 476 Hickory Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 476 Hickory Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 476 Hickory Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Argenta
1 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94102
The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
641 O Farrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109
11 Dolores
11 Dolores St
San Francisco, CA 94103
3875 18TH STREET Apartments
3875 18th Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
Jasper
45 Lansing St
San Francisco, CA 94105
NEMA
8 10th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
Mosso
900 Folsom St
San Francisco, CA 94107

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity