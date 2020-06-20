4454 23rd St.

Amenities

Here is a two bedroom, one bathroom, quiet, 2nd floor unit in beautiful Noe Valley. Features include a warm and welcoming living space with garden views and working gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, tile and granite counter-tops. Additional features include hardwood floors, recessed lighting, enclosed landscaped garden, garaged parking and a significant amount of storage space. Key Features: - Two Bedroom - One Bathroom - Hardwood floors - Eat-in kitchen - Stainless Steel Appliances - Recessed Lighting - Shared landscaped garden - Garaged parking available to rent - No Pets Key Terms: Delivered Unfurnished, Minimum 12 month lease, No Pets, No Smoking, Water and Garbage included



