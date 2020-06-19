All apartments in San Francisco
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

434 B Union St, San Francisco, CA 94133
Telegraph Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 434 B Union Street · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Top Floor Flat in the heart of Telegraph Hill. Rooftop terrace with amazing view. - This classic three-unit Edwardian building is located in the heart of Telegraph Hill, on one of San Francisco's famous seven hills.

Steps from the City's most fashionable boutiques, restaurants, and cafes, Coit Tower, Filbert Steps, and North Beach. Easily walkable to China Town, Fisherman's Wharf, Pier 39, Embarcadero, the ever so chic Columbus Avenue and Financial District. The building has two frontages. An amazing rooftop terrace and jaw-dropping views of the city.

Located on the 2nd-floor apartment is a spacious top unit with two-bedroom, and one bathroom and an exceptional view of Transamerica Building, Salesforce Tower, Nob Hill, and Russian Hill. The large master bedroom has an exclusive view of Coit Tower. Expansive open floor plan combines the living room and dining room and boasts high ceilings.

Original hardwood floors throughout, beautiful bay windows and period detail throughout.

Separate and large original kitchen plus a remodeled bathroom. This unit is flooded with natural.

AMSI offers fully furnished private residences for all your housing needs. As a temporary lodging solution, our inventory includes completely furnished apartments, condominiums, single-family homes, and townhouses. Residences are move-in ready and include utilities. Let AMSI accommodate all your extended or interim housing rental needs.

Ask us about our unfurnished rentals, property management, relocation services, and real estate sales. AMSI is here to attend to all your housing requirements.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 B Union Street have any available units?
434 B Union Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 B Union Street have?
Some of 434 B Union Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 B Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
434 B Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 B Union Street pet-friendly?
No, 434 B Union Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 434 B Union Street offer parking?
No, 434 B Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 434 B Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 B Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 B Union Street have a pool?
No, 434 B Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 434 B Union Street have accessible units?
No, 434 B Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 434 B Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 B Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
