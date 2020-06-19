434 B Union Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Top Floor Flat in the heart of Telegraph Hill. Rooftop terrace with amazing view. - This classic three-unit Edwardian building is located in the heart of Telegraph Hill, on one of San Francisco's famous seven hills.



Steps from the City's most fashionable boutiques, restaurants, and cafes, Coit Tower, Filbert Steps, and North Beach. Easily walkable to China Town, Fisherman's Wharf, Pier 39, Embarcadero, the ever so chic Columbus Avenue and Financial District. The building has two frontages. An amazing rooftop terrace and jaw-dropping views of the city.



Located on the 2nd-floor apartment is a spacious top unit with two-bedroom, and one bathroom and an exceptional view of Transamerica Building, Salesforce Tower, Nob Hill, and Russian Hill. The large master bedroom has an exclusive view of Coit Tower. Expansive open floor plan combines the living room and dining room and boasts high ceilings.



Original hardwood floors throughout, beautiful bay windows and period detail throughout.



Separate and large original kitchen plus a remodeled bathroom. This unit is flooded with natural.



AMSI offers fully furnished private residences for all your housing needs. As a temporary lodging solution, our inventory includes completely furnished apartments, condominiums, single-family homes, and townhouses. Residences are move-in ready and include utilities. Let AMSI accommodate all your extended or interim housing rental needs.



Ask us about our unfurnished rentals, property management, relocation services, and real estate sales. AMSI is here to attend to all your housing requirements.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5851948)