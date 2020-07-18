All apartments in San Francisco
425 1st St #1301

425 1st St · (415) 298-6871
Location

425 1st St, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3850 · Avail. now

$3,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
lobby
media room
valet service
Large Bridge/Water View 1 Bdrm + Pkg at One Rincon - Property Id: 308814

Largest 1 Bdrm at exclusive One Rincon Hill in SoMa. 13th flr with unobstructed Bay Bridge and SF Bay views. 837 sq ft w/dining room/office nook. Valet parking one car + storage + EV charging. Pet ok w/pet deposit. Floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, Italian cabinetry, Sub-Zero fridge, all stainless Bosch appliances, natural gas range/oven, en-suite washer/ dryer, dual sinks. Gas/water included. Premiere high-rise tower with spacious outdoor areas, fitness center, locker rooms, swimming pool, sundeck, whirlpool spa, and BBQ area. Hospitality room with theater and catering kitchen for gatherings. Five-star amenities at The Harrison + iconic Uncle Harry's—a private penthouse lounge with luxe dining room and speakeasy—and fully-stocked café-style Pantry. 24-hour Lobby Attendant, Security, Personalized Concierge. Receiving room with valet, dry cleaning service, package holding. Business Center. Easy access to freeways, Bay Bridge, MUNI, CalTrain, AC Transit, BART.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/425-1st-st-%231301-san-francisco-ca/308814
Property Id 308814

(RLNE5943038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 1st St #1301 have any available units?
425 1st St #1301 has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 1st St #1301 have?
Some of 425 1st St #1301's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 1st St #1301 currently offering any rent specials?
425 1st St #1301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 1st St #1301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 1st St #1301 is pet friendly.
Does 425 1st St #1301 offer parking?
Yes, 425 1st St #1301 offers parking.
Does 425 1st St #1301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 1st St #1301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 1st St #1301 have a pool?
Yes, 425 1st St #1301 has a pool.
Does 425 1st St #1301 have accessible units?
No, 425 1st St #1301 does not have accessible units.
Does 425 1st St #1301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 1st St #1301 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

