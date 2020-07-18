425 1st St #1301

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access lobby media room valet service

Large Bridge/Water View 1 Bdrm + Pkg at One Rincon - Property Id: 308814



Largest 1 Bdrm at exclusive One Rincon Hill in SoMa. 13th flr with unobstructed Bay Bridge and SF Bay views. 837 sq ft w/dining room/office nook. Valet parking one car + storage + EV charging. Pet ok w/pet deposit. Floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, Italian cabinetry, Sub-Zero fridge, all stainless Bosch appliances, natural gas range/oven, en-suite washer/ dryer, dual sinks. Gas/water included. Premiere high-rise tower with spacious outdoor areas, fitness center, locker rooms, swimming pool, sundeck, whirlpool spa, and BBQ area. Hospitality room with theater and catering kitchen for gatherings. Five-star amenities at The Harrison + iconic Uncle Harry's—a private penthouse lounge with luxe dining room and speakeasy—and fully-stocked café-style Pantry. 24-hour Lobby Attendant, Security, Personalized Concierge. Receiving room with valet, dry cleaning service, package holding. Business Center. Easy access to freeways, Bay Bridge, MUNI, CalTrain, AC Transit, BART.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/425-1st-st-%231301-san-francisco-ca/308814

Property Id 308814



(RLNE5943038)