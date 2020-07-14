415 Buchanan

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Located in San Francisco’s trendiest neighborhood, Hayes Valley lies this 1900's gem. Surrounded by fashion boutiques, art galleries, popular restaurants, and thriving night life, you’ll never have to think long about how to spend your free time. This beautiful, unique midrise boasts amazing interiors with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bright, spacious floor plans throughout. Centrally located close to the City’s performing arts district, including the San Francisco Symphony, the Opera House, the San Francisco Ballet, and the SF Jazz Center, Hayes Valley offers a variety of cultural amenities. Easy access to public transportation allows you to go anywhere in the city within minutes.