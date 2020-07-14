All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
415 Buchanan
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:47 PM

415 Buchanan

415 Buchanan Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Lower Haight

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 415 Buchanan.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Located in San Francisco’s trendiest neighborhood, Hayes Valley lies this 1900's gem. Surrounded by fashion boutiques, art galleries, popular restaurants, and thriving night life, you’ll never have to think long about how to spend your free time. This beautiful, unique midrise boasts amazing interiors with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bright, spacious floor plans throughout. Centrally located close to the City’s performing arts district, including the San Francisco Symphony, the Opera House, the San Francisco Ballet, and the SF Jazz Center, Hayes Valley offers a variety of cultural amenities. Easy access to public transportation allows you to go anywhere in the city within minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: 40 lb weight limit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Buchanan have any available units?
415 Buchanan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Buchanan have?
Some of 415 Buchanan's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Buchanan currently offering any rent specials?
415 Buchanan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Buchanan pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Buchanan is pet friendly.
Does 415 Buchanan offer parking?
No, 415 Buchanan does not offer parking.
Does 415 Buchanan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 Buchanan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Buchanan have a pool?
No, 415 Buchanan does not have a pool.
Does 415 Buchanan have accessible units?
No, 415 Buchanan does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Buchanan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Buchanan has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

