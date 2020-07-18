All apartments in San Francisco
380 14th St Apt 503
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:27 AM

380 14th St Apt 503

380 14th Street · (415) 346-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

380 14th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Mission District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
google fiber
internet access
When calling please dial #415-346-8600 ext. 103

MOTIVATED LANDLORD! JULY SPECIAL!

Beautiful ideally located, Valencia Corridor condominium, with ALL the sought-after amenities! Constructed in 2012, this inviting home has a great floor plan, lovely views, floor-to-ceiling windows with blackout shades on all windows, hardwood floors, a kitchen with high end, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and stylish tile backsplash. A good sized bedroom, with a large closet, in-unit laundry, private outdoor space, central air conditioning, paid Google Fiber, view roof deck, and elevator --- complete the package. Freshly painted throughout. One of the City's most sought-after locations, close to fabulous restaurants, cafes, shops, and transportation.

***BEWARE OF CRAIGSLIST and INTERNET SCAMMERS***

We will never ask you to send personal information or money and we will always meet you in person at a property.

CA DRE # 01908184

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

