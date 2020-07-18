380 14th St Apt 503

Amenities

Beautiful ideally located, Valencia Corridor condominium, with ALL the sought-after amenities! Constructed in 2012, this inviting home has a great floor plan, lovely views, floor-to-ceiling windows with blackout shades on all windows, hardwood floors, a kitchen with high end, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and stylish tile backsplash. A good sized bedroom, with a large closet, in-unit laundry, private outdoor space, central air conditioning, paid Google Fiber, view roof deck, and elevator --- complete the package. Freshly painted throughout. One of the City's most sought-after locations, close to fabulous restaurants, cafes, shops, and transportation.



