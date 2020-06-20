376 Eureka Street

Amenities
Beautiful & Bright Noe Valley Home! Dog Friendly! - Thank you for your interest in this beautiful home in the Noe Valley district of San Francisco!
- 3 bedroom
- 2 bathroom
- Backyard cottage with an additional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchenette
- 1,600 sqft
- $9,100 per month + utilities
- $9,100 security deposit (additional $1,000 for pet deposit, if applicable)
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Newly renovated and updated
- Washer & Dryer included
- Landscaping included
- Dogs ok, NO cats!
- Walkscore of 90! Wonderful location
Danielle @ SF Rental Concierge
BRE#01882768
