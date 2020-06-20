All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
376 Eureka Street
376 Eureka Street

376 Eureka Street · (916) 871-6317
Location

376 Eureka Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Eureka Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 376 Eureka Street · Avail. now

$9,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
concierge
Beautiful & Bright Noe Valley Home! Dog Friendly! - Thank you for your interest in this beautiful home in the Noe Valley district of San Francisco!

- 3 bedroom
- 2 bathroom
- Backyard cottage with an additional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchenette
- 1,600 sqft
- $9,100 per month + utilities
- $9,100 security deposit (additional $1,000 for pet deposit, if applicable)
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Newly renovated and updated
- Washer & Dryer included
- Landscaping included
- Dogs ok, NO cats!
- Walkscore of 90! Wonderful location

Danielle @ SF Rental Concierge
BRE#01882768

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3366166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 Eureka Street have any available units?
376 Eureka Street has a unit available for $9,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 376 Eureka Street have?
Some of 376 Eureka Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 Eureka Street currently offering any rent specials?
376 Eureka Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 Eureka Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 376 Eureka Street is pet friendly.
Does 376 Eureka Street offer parking?
No, 376 Eureka Street does not offer parking.
Does 376 Eureka Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 376 Eureka Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 Eureka Street have a pool?
No, 376 Eureka Street does not have a pool.
Does 376 Eureka Street have accessible units?
No, 376 Eureka Street does not have accessible units.
Does 376 Eureka Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 376 Eureka Street does not have units with dishwashers.
