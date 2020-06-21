All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124

37 Maddux Avenue · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

37 Maddux Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94124
Silver Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$4,280

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed68a98cf77bf727f9ee2e4 Sweeping downtown and Bay Bridge views welcome you to this newly remodeled home, boasting 3 bedrooms on one level in coveted Silver Terrace location. Bright & amp; airy w/ a lot of natural light featuring a brand-new kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, new quartz countertops, new self-closing cabinets, and new tile floors. New and refinished hardwood floors flow through the hall and 3 bedrooms. Flexible floor plan to meet your family needs. Enjoy Bay Bridge and city views from the patio while relaxing in your lush landscaped backyard with plenty of space for your BBQ and entertaining! The downstairs offers a 4th bedroom, bath w/ shower, large storage, and 1-car attached garage. Easy access to 280, 101, BART, MUNI, Shuttles.

The applicant should have copies of the following ready:
Paycheck Stub or Bank Statement showing income deposits
ID: Driver's License or State ID or Passport

Applicants must have good standing credit history, make 2x the monthly rent, and have good rental history.

Monthly rent: $4280 (unfurnished)
Security deposit: first month of rent.
All utilities will be paid by tenant(s).
No pets. No smoking. 1 year lease.

(RLNE5841026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124 have any available units?
37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124 has a unit available for $4,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124 have?
Some of 37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124 currently offering any rent specials?
37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124 pet-friendly?
No, 37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124 offer parking?
Yes, 37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124 does offer parking.
Does 37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124 have a pool?
No, 37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124 does not have a pool.
Does 37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124 have accessible units?
No, 37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124 does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124 have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Mission
2072 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
3809 20th
3809 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St
San Francisco, CA 94105
3474 17th St
3474 17th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Jasper
45 Lansing St
San Francisco, CA 94105
50 LAGUNA
50 Laguna St
San Francisco, CA 94102
390 29th Avenue Apartments
390 29th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94121
685 GEARY
685 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity