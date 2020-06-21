37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124

Amenities

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed68a98cf77bf727f9ee2e4 Sweeping downtown and Bay Bridge views welcome you to this newly remodeled home, boasting 3 bedrooms on one level in coveted Silver Terrace location. Bright & amp; airy w/ a lot of natural light featuring a brand-new kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, new quartz countertops, new self-closing cabinets, and new tile floors. New and refinished hardwood floors flow through the hall and 3 bedrooms. Flexible floor plan to meet your family needs. Enjoy Bay Bridge and city views from the patio while relaxing in your lush landscaped backyard with plenty of space for your BBQ and entertaining! The downstairs offers a 4th bedroom, bath w/ shower, large storage, and 1-car attached garage. Easy access to 280, 101, BART, MUNI, Shuttles.



The applicant should have copies of the following ready:

Paycheck Stub or Bank Statement showing income deposits

ID: Driver's License or State ID or Passport



Applicants must have good standing credit history, make 2x the monthly rent, and have good rental history.



Monthly rent: $4280 (unfurnished)

Security deposit: first month of rent.

All utilities will be paid by tenant(s).

No pets. No smoking. 1 year lease.



