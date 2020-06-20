Amenities

364 Shotwell Unit 301 Available 07/01/20 Modern 3BR/2BA, Fantastic Location, Private Laundry, Parking Included (364 Shotwell) - 3rd, Top Floor 3BR/2BA

* $4,995/month annual lease

* Laundry * 1 Parking space for additional fee * Fireplace

* Balcony * Skylights * Shared yard

* Available: Jul. 1



PRIVATE SHOWING: Please call 415 929 0717 or 415 377 2177

ADDRESS: 364 Shotwell #301



Top, third floor, contemporary Inner Mission 3BR/2BA. Floors are hardwood, tile in baths, carpeted in bedrooms. Both baths and hall have skylights. Open living/dining room has a wood-burning fireplace and small balcony overlooking the street. Kitchen opens onto dining room via large marble counter designed for bar-style seating. Kitchen includes microwave, dishwasher and gas stove.



Two bedrooms face the yard; each has a door opening onto a fire escape platform. Third bedroom is mid-apartment. All three bedrooms have mirrored sliding door closets. Baths have sliding glass doors, shower over tub. Stacked washer/dryer in hall closet.



1 Parking Space is available for additional fee. Shared yard has lawn and small patio. OPC Theater and Mission Bowling Club are less than a block away. Approximately two blocks from 16th Street, 16th Street BART is about five blocks distant. Bus lines 12, 14, 27, 33, 49 all w/in easy walking distance.



Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.



Sorry, no pets!



Everest Mwamba

BRE# 01717299

Kenney & Everest Real Estate

BRE# 01984640

(415) 929-0717 office

(415) 377-2177 cell

Apply at everestmwamba . com



