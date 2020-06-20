All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

364 Shotwell Unit 301

364 Shotwell Street · No Longer Available
Location

364 Shotwell Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
media room
364 Shotwell Unit 301 Available 07/01/20 Modern 3BR/2BA, Fantastic Location, Private Laundry, Parking Included (364 Shotwell) - 3rd, Top Floor 3BR/2BA
* $4,995/month annual lease
* Laundry * 1 Parking space for additional fee * Fireplace
* Balcony * Skylights * Shared yard
* Available: Jul. 1

PRIVATE SHOWING: Please call 415 929 0717 or 415 377 2177
ADDRESS: 364 Shotwell #301

Top, third floor, contemporary Inner Mission 3BR/2BA. Floors are hardwood, tile in baths, carpeted in bedrooms. Both baths and hall have skylights. Open living/dining room has a wood-burning fireplace and small balcony overlooking the street. Kitchen opens onto dining room via large marble counter designed for bar-style seating. Kitchen includes microwave, dishwasher and gas stove.

Two bedrooms face the yard; each has a door opening onto a fire escape platform. Third bedroom is mid-apartment. All three bedrooms have mirrored sliding door closets. Baths have sliding glass doors, shower over tub. Stacked washer/dryer in hall closet.

1 Parking Space is available for additional fee. Shared yard has lawn and small patio. OPC Theater and Mission Bowling Club are less than a block away. Approximately two blocks from 16th Street, 16th Street BART is about five blocks distant. Bus lines 12, 14, 27, 33, 49 all w/in easy walking distance.

Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.

Sorry, no pets!

Everest Mwamba
BRE# 01717299
Kenney & Everest Real Estate
BRE# 01984640
(415) 929-0717 office
(415) 377-2177 cell
Apply at everestmwamba . com

(RLNE5799269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 Shotwell Unit 301 have any available units?
364 Shotwell Unit 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 364 Shotwell Unit 301 have?
Some of 364 Shotwell Unit 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 Shotwell Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
364 Shotwell Unit 301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 Shotwell Unit 301 pet-friendly?
No, 364 Shotwell Unit 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 364 Shotwell Unit 301 offer parking?
Yes, 364 Shotwell Unit 301 does offer parking.
Does 364 Shotwell Unit 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 364 Shotwell Unit 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 Shotwell Unit 301 have a pool?
No, 364 Shotwell Unit 301 does not have a pool.
Does 364 Shotwell Unit 301 have accessible units?
No, 364 Shotwell Unit 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 364 Shotwell Unit 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 364 Shotwell Unit 301 has units with dishwashers.
