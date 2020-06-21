Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking some paid utils

343 Clipper Street Available 07/01/20 Stylish Cottage, Private Garden, W/D In Unit | Elite Leasing - Watch the Video Walkthrough: (coming soon)



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $3,995/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Street Parking

Amenities: Private garden

Pets: Not Allowed

Available Date: Early July 2020

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Garbage. Owner provides gardener.

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood

Laundry: In unit

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Make this stylish, detached cottage your next home. Features include:

- Standalone cottage with entrance from street (approx. 750 sf.)

- Contemporary, minimalist styling

- Lush private garden.

- Washer/dryer in unit

- Hardwood floors.

- Windows and skylight bring in plenty of natural light.

- Walkscore of 97 with easy access to Church Street with many restaurants and shopping options.

- Close to Tech Shuttle stops and multiple MUNI lines.

- Freeway access to Hwy 280 is easy.



*Note: Furniture shown is for staging purposes only. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*



