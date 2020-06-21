All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 343 Clipper Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
343 Clipper Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

343 Clipper Street

343 Clipper St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Noe Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

343 Clipper St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Noe Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
343 Clipper Street Available 07/01/20 Stylish Cottage, Private Garden, W/D In Unit | Elite Leasing - Watch the Video Walkthrough: (coming soon)

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,995/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Street Parking
Amenities: Private garden
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Early July 2020
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Garbage. Owner provides gardener.
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Make this stylish, detached cottage your next home. Features include:
- Standalone cottage with entrance from street (approx. 750 sf.)
- Contemporary, minimalist styling
- Lush private garden.
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Hardwood floors.
- Windows and skylight bring in plenty of natural light.
- Walkscore of 97 with easy access to Church Street with many restaurants and shopping options.
- Close to Tech Shuttle stops and multiple MUNI lines.
- Freeway access to Hwy 280 is easy.

*Note: Furniture shown is for staging purposes only. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 Clipper Street have any available units?
343 Clipper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 Clipper Street have?
Some of 343 Clipper Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 Clipper Street currently offering any rent specials?
343 Clipper Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Clipper Street pet-friendly?
No, 343 Clipper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 343 Clipper Street offer parking?
Yes, 343 Clipper Street does offer parking.
Does 343 Clipper Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 343 Clipper Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Clipper Street have a pool?
No, 343 Clipper Street does not have a pool.
Does 343 Clipper Street have accessible units?
No, 343 Clipper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 343 Clipper Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 Clipper Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1125 BROADWAY Apartments
1125 Broadway
San Francisco, CA 94109
2238 HYDE Street
2238 Hyde Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
1920 Pacific Avenue
1920 Pacific Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
324 Larkin
324 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1320 Lombard
1320 Lombard St
San Francisco, CA 94109
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
685 GEARY
685 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco