343 Clipper Street Available 07/01/20 Stylish Cottage, Private Garden, W/D In Unit | Elite Leasing - Watch the Video Walkthrough: (coming soon)
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,995/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Street Parking
Amenities: Private garden
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Early July 2020
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Garbage. Owner provides gardener.
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Make this stylish, detached cottage your next home. Features include:
- Standalone cottage with entrance from street (approx. 750 sf.)
- Contemporary, minimalist styling
- Lush private garden.
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Hardwood floors.
- Windows and skylight bring in plenty of natural light.
- Walkscore of 97 with easy access to Church Street with many restaurants and shopping options.
- Close to Tech Shuttle stops and multiple MUNI lines.
- Freeway access to Hwy 280 is easy.
*Note: Furniture shown is for staging purposes only. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*
