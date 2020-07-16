340 Bradford St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Bernal Heights: 3 Bed 2.5 Ba Single Family Home w/ Views, 2-Car Garage, Deck & Garden - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/



**We are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can watch the video walkthrough, submit an application or request an in-person showing here or on our website at sfcityrents . com : https://www.sfcityrents.com/listings/detail/12a3cfac-354e-48c2-8ff7-3fe8182c4dd8



Welcome to this superbly sophisticated L. E. E. D. Certified Platinum single family home. Located on the eastern slope of Bernal Heights and overlooking a dramatic urban landscape, this 3-story home features:



- an ideal layout with all three bedrooms on one level

- open floor plan w/ gas fireplace

- east-facing Bay views from living room and master bedroom

- outdoor patio (unfurnished) with landscaped garden directly accessed from the main level, perfect for your BBQ!

- bamboo flooring on the main level and carpet in the bedrooms

- master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom

- both full bathrooms have heated floors

- in-unit washer/dryer on same level as bedrooms

- high quality design throughout

- energy efficient features such as solar panels... the electric bill here is typically only $15/mo!

- 2 car garage parking (tandem)

- large storage room in garage

- easy freeway access

- historic Alemany farmers market is just a stones throw away on the weekends

- positioned on a dead-end street

- a convenient foot path to the Cortland shops and restaurants



Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.



12 month lease. Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking rental. Tenant pays all utilities.



SF City Rents

DRE# 01182457 (please don't use the DRE# to request a showing; instead use the property address: 340 Bradford)



(RLNE5855460)