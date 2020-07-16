All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 340 Bradford St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
340 Bradford St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

340 Bradford St

340 Bradford Street · (415) 347-6184
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Bernal Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

340 Bradford Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Bernal Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 340 Bradford St · Avail. now

$5,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Bernal Heights: 3 Bed 2.5 Ba Single Family Home w/ Views, 2-Car Garage, Deck & Garden - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

**We are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can watch the video walkthrough, submit an application or request an in-person showing here or on our website at sfcityrents . com : https://www.sfcityrents.com/listings/detail/12a3cfac-354e-48c2-8ff7-3fe8182c4dd8

Welcome to this superbly sophisticated L. E. E. D. Certified Platinum single family home. Located on the eastern slope of Bernal Heights and overlooking a dramatic urban landscape, this 3-story home features:

- an ideal layout with all three bedrooms on one level
- open floor plan w/ gas fireplace
- east-facing Bay views from living room and master bedroom
- outdoor patio (unfurnished) with landscaped garden directly accessed from the main level, perfect for your BBQ!
- bamboo flooring on the main level and carpet in the bedrooms
- master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom
- both full bathrooms have heated floors
- in-unit washer/dryer on same level as bedrooms
- high quality design throughout
- energy efficient features such as solar panels... the electric bill here is typically only $15/mo!
- 2 car garage parking (tandem)
- large storage room in garage
- easy freeway access
- historic Alemany farmers market is just a stones throw away on the weekends
- positioned on a dead-end street
- a convenient foot path to the Cortland shops and restaurants

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.

12 month lease. Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking rental. Tenant pays all utilities.

SF City Rents
DRE# 01182457 (please don't use the DRE# to request a showing; instead use the property address: 340 Bradford)

(RLNE5855460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Bradford St have any available units?
340 Bradford St has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 Bradford St have?
Some of 340 Bradford St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Bradford St currently offering any rent specials?
340 Bradford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Bradford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Bradford St is pet friendly.
Does 340 Bradford St offer parking?
Yes, 340 Bradford St offers parking.
Does 340 Bradford St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 Bradford St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Bradford St have a pool?
No, 340 Bradford St does not have a pool.
Does 340 Bradford St have accessible units?
No, 340 Bradford St does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Bradford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 Bradford St does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 340 Bradford St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
333 Hyde
333 Hyde Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
547 5th Avenue
547 5th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
1405 FRANKLIN
1405 Franklin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
388 Beale
388 Beale Street
San Francisco, CA 94105
645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites
645 Stockton Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
2459 Larkin Apartments
2459 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity