340 Bradford St

Bernal Heights: 3 Bed 2.5 Ba Single Family Home w/ Views, 2-Car Garage, Deck & Garden
Welcome to this superbly sophisticated L. E. E. D. Certified Platinum single family home. Located on the eastern slope of Bernal Heights and overlooking a dramatic urban landscape, this 3-story home features:
Welcome to this superbly sophisticated L. E. E. D. Certified Platinum single family home. Located on the eastern slope of Bernal Heights and overlooking a dramatic urban landscape, this 3-story home features:
- an ideal layout with all three bedrooms on one level
- open floor plan w/ gas fireplace
- east-facing Bay views from living room and master bedroom
- outdoor patio (unfurnished) with landscaped garden directly accessed from the main level, perfect for your BBQ!
- bamboo flooring on the main level and carpet in the bedrooms
- master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom
- both full bathrooms have heated floors
- in-unit washer/dryer on same level as bedrooms
- high quality design throughout
- energy efficient features such as solar panels... the electric bill here is typically only $15/mo!
- 2 car garage parking (tandem)
- large storage room in garage
- easy freeway access
- historic Alemany farmers market is just a stones throw away on the weekends
- positioned on a dead-end street
- a convenient foot path to the Cortland shops and restaurants
Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.
12 month lease. Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking rental. Tenant pays all utilities.
