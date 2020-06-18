338 Spear Street Unit 41A

Amenities

2BR/2BA 41th Floor VIEWS! 2 Weeks Free Rent! Huge Balcony! Laundry! Parking! Concierge! PROGRESSIVE - 2 Weeks Free Rent for a Lease Signed in June!!



Welcome to the glamorous Infinity! Located 1 block off the Embarcadero. Walk to the Ferry Building’s Farmers’ Market, Union Square, the Financial District, Oracle Park or the new Chase Center! Easy access to the Bay Bridge, 101, 280, and Bart/Muni/Buses.



UNIT AMENITIES:

- Fabulous 41st floor water views from every room!

- Enormous balcony off living room - room for 2 outdoor seating arrangements!

- Very spacious open floor plan with extra high ceilings

- Chef's kitchen with Studio Becker cabinets, Bosch appliances, and stone counter tops. PLUS large pantry closet!

- Wood floors throughout the public rooms; quality carpet in both bedrooms

- View master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet w/ custom cabinetry and bump out for large dresser

- Lovely 2nd bedroom, also with stunning views, and adjacent 2nd bathroom with shower.

- In-unit Bosch washer/dryer.

- Enormous balcony with stunning views! Open the sliding glass doors from the living room for stunning indoor/outdoor living!



BUILDING AMENITIES:

- State of the art fitness center with indoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, and shower rooms

- BBQ area

- Theater room

- Club lounge

- 24 hour concierge who accepts packages and will assist providing guests with keys

- Gated underground parking spot with EV charger!



TERMS:

- 12 month lease required

- Available for immediate occupancy

- Monthly Rent: $6,995

- Parking included in the rent (self parking--no waiting for a valet!)

- Security Deposit: 1.5x one month's rent

- Utilities: Tenant pays PG&E, cable/phone internet

- Tenant responsible for all move in/move out fees

- No pets; we do comply with all applicable rental laws

- No smoking



To view and for more questions, please TEXT or call 415-515-4275.



LOCATION: 338 Spear Street @ Folsom



CA BRE License #01905856

Progressive Property Group, Inc.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5596990)