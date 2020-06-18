All apartments in San Francisco
338 Spear Street Unit 41A

338 Spear St · (415) 515-4275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

338 Spear St, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 338 Spear Street Unit 41A · Avail. now

$6,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
sauna
valet service
2BR/2BA 41th Floor VIEWS! 2 Weeks Free Rent! Huge Balcony! Laundry! Parking! Concierge! PROGRESSIVE - 2 Weeks Free Rent for a Lease Signed in June!!

Welcome to the glamorous Infinity! Located 1 block off the Embarcadero. Walk to the Ferry Building’s Farmers’ Market, Union Square, the Financial District, Oracle Park or the new Chase Center! Easy access to the Bay Bridge, 101, 280, and Bart/Muni/Buses.

UNIT AMENITIES:
- Fabulous 41st floor water views from every room!
- Enormous balcony off living room - room for 2 outdoor seating arrangements!
- Very spacious open floor plan with extra high ceilings
- Chef's kitchen with Studio Becker cabinets, Bosch appliances, and stone counter tops. PLUS large pantry closet!
- Wood floors throughout the public rooms; quality carpet in both bedrooms
- View master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet w/ custom cabinetry and bump out for large dresser
- Lovely 2nd bedroom, also with stunning views, and adjacent 2nd bathroom with shower.
- In-unit Bosch washer/dryer.
- Enormous balcony with stunning views! Open the sliding glass doors from the living room for stunning indoor/outdoor living!

BUILDING AMENITIES:
- State of the art fitness center with indoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, and shower rooms
- BBQ area
- Theater room
- Club lounge
- 24 hour concierge who accepts packages and will assist providing guests with keys
- Gated underground parking spot with EV charger!

TERMS:
- 12 month lease required
- Available for immediate occupancy
- Monthly Rent: $6,995
- Parking included in the rent (self parking--no waiting for a valet!)
- Security Deposit: 1.5x one month's rent
- Utilities: Tenant pays PG&E, cable/phone internet
- Tenant responsible for all move in/move out fees
- No pets; we do comply with all applicable rental laws
- No smoking

To view and for more questions, please TEXT or call 415-515-4275.

LOCATION: 338 Spear Street @ Folsom

CA BRE License #01905856
Progressive Property Group, Inc.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5596990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Spear Street Unit 41A have any available units?
338 Spear Street Unit 41A has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 Spear Street Unit 41A have?
Some of 338 Spear Street Unit 41A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Spear Street Unit 41A currently offering any rent specials?
338 Spear Street Unit 41A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Spear Street Unit 41A pet-friendly?
No, 338 Spear Street Unit 41A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 338 Spear Street Unit 41A offer parking?
Yes, 338 Spear Street Unit 41A does offer parking.
Does 338 Spear Street Unit 41A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 Spear Street Unit 41A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Spear Street Unit 41A have a pool?
Yes, 338 Spear Street Unit 41A has a pool.
Does 338 Spear Street Unit 41A have accessible units?
No, 338 Spear Street Unit 41A does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Spear Street Unit 41A have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Spear Street Unit 41A does not have units with dishwashers.
