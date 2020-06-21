All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 333 1st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
333 1st Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

333 1st Street

333 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
South Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

333 1st Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
google fiber
hot tub
internet access
lobby
media room
sauna
Elegant, spacious, and sunny 1BD1BR condominium located on the 15th floor of the Metropolitan with sweeping city views.

The Metropolitan sits at the nexus of San Francisco's most dynamic neighborhoods at the intersection of art, entertainment, culinary destinations.

Unit Features:
- Hardwood Floor in Living Room and Bedroom
- Tiles in Kitchen and Bathroom
- Bosch Dishwasher and oven
- Sub-Zero Built-In Ceiling Fridge
- In-unit W/D.
- Upgraded Shower Head
- Upgrade Spacious and Walk-In Closet

Furniture:
- Shoe cabinet
- Expandable Dining Table
- Dining Chairs
- L-Shape Couch
- Coffee Table and End Table
- Bookshelf
- TV Stand with Storage
- TV
- Beauty Rest Queen Size Mattress
- 5 Drawer Dresser
- Letter Desk
- Nightstand
- File Cabinet

Building Amenities:
- 24-hour attended lobby
- Concierge and on-site management
- Large well-equipped fitness center
- Indoor heated pool, spa, and sauna
- Library
- State-of-the-art HD theater room
- Recreation room with fully-equipped kitchen and premium entertainment system
- Business center
- Conference room
- Landscaped courtyard patio with fire pit and barbecue area
- Complimentary wireless internet available in common areas
- Conveniently located near the Embarcadero, Ferry Building, Financial District, and AT&T Park
- Easy access to I-80, 101, 280, and public transportation
- Walking distance to Transbay Terminal

Internet:
- 1000Mbps Google Fiber Webpass internet are included

Utilities:
- All utilities are included except electricity. Around $60/mo

Pets:
- Cats or small dogs are considered with approval from HOA.
- Additional fees apply.

Deposit:
- 1-month rent
- Additional half month rent deposit with pets

Min requirement:
- Proof of income that is 3 times the rent
- Credit score of 700 or higher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 1st Street have any available units?
333 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 1st Street have?
Some of 333 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 333 1st Street offer parking?
No, 333 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 333 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 1st Street have a pool?
Yes, 333 1st Street has a pool.
Does 333 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 333 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vara
1600 15th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St
San Francisco, CA 94105
1520 Gough
1520 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94109
57 Taylor
57 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94102
601 O'FARRELL
601 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109
O&M
680 Indiana St
San Francisco, CA 94107
655 POWELL Apartments
655 Powell Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
1656 Leavenworth Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco