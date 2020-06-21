333 1st Street

Amenities

Elegant, spacious, and sunny 1BD1BR condominium located on the 15th floor of the Metropolitan with sweeping city views.



The Metropolitan sits at the nexus of San Francisco's most dynamic neighborhoods at the intersection of art, entertainment, culinary destinations.



Unit Features:

- Hardwood Floor in Living Room and Bedroom

- Tiles in Kitchen and Bathroom

- Bosch Dishwasher and oven

- Sub-Zero Built-In Ceiling Fridge

- In-unit W/D.

- Upgraded Shower Head

- Upgrade Spacious and Walk-In Closet



Furniture:

- Shoe cabinet

- Expandable Dining Table

- Dining Chairs

- L-Shape Couch

- Coffee Table and End Table

- Bookshelf

- TV Stand with Storage

- TV

- Beauty Rest Queen Size Mattress

- 5 Drawer Dresser

- Letter Desk

- Nightstand

- File Cabinet



Building Amenities:

- 24-hour attended lobby

- Concierge and on-site management

- Large well-equipped fitness center

- Indoor heated pool, spa, and sauna

- Library

- State-of-the-art HD theater room

- Recreation room with fully-equipped kitchen and premium entertainment system

- Business center

- Conference room

- Landscaped courtyard patio with fire pit and barbecue area

- Complimentary wireless internet available in common areas

- Conveniently located near the Embarcadero, Ferry Building, Financial District, and AT&T Park

- Easy access to I-80, 101, 280, and public transportation

- Walking distance to Transbay Terminal



Internet:

- 1000Mbps Google Fiber Webpass internet are included



Utilities:

- All utilities are included except electricity. Around $60/mo



Pets:

- Cats or small dogs are considered with approval from HOA.

- Additional fees apply.



Deposit:

- 1-month rent

- Additional half month rent deposit with pets



Min requirement:

- Proof of income that is 3 times the rent

- Credit score of 700 or higher