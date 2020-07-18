All apartments in San Francisco
318 Spear ST 5G

318 Spear St · (415) 580-9622
Location

318 Spear St, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 538 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Luxury Living in Downtown San Francisco! The ultimate in the metropolitan lifestyle is all yours at The Infinity, one of San Francisco's most coveted addresses. Experience luxury living with the superior resident amenities and sophisticated finishes. This San Francisco Junior 1 Bedroom & one bathroom boast spacious layout with lots of natural light & alluring views of the quiet Courtyard. A modern kitchen with high-end appliances. Great storage space and large washer & dryer units within the laundry area. With this unit comes a deeded parking space within the subterranean parking garage. Full-time, 7 days/week & on-site Concierge team Enjoy a 5,000 square feet of state-of-the-art fitness center, which includes a 75-foot lap pool. The theatre at The Infinity is unmatched in the city! Indulge in the Club Lounge and in Prospect Restaurant! Own the unbeatable location, two blocks from The Embarcadero, The Embarcadero Center & The Ferry Building. Escape to AT&T Park, South Park and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Spear ST 5G have any available units?
318 Spear ST 5G has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 Spear ST 5G have?
Some of 318 Spear ST 5G's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Spear ST 5G currently offering any rent specials?
318 Spear ST 5G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Spear ST 5G pet-friendly?
No, 318 Spear ST 5G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 318 Spear ST 5G offer parking?
Yes, 318 Spear ST 5G offers parking.
Does 318 Spear ST 5G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 Spear ST 5G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Spear ST 5G have a pool?
Yes, 318 Spear ST 5G has a pool.
Does 318 Spear ST 5G have accessible units?
No, 318 Spear ST 5G does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Spear ST 5G have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Spear ST 5G does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

