318 Spear ST 5G

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage media room

Luxury Living in Downtown San Francisco! The ultimate in the metropolitan lifestyle is all yours at The Infinity, one of San Francisco's most coveted addresses. Experience luxury living with the superior resident amenities and sophisticated finishes. This San Francisco Junior 1 Bedroom & one bathroom boast spacious layout with lots of natural light & alluring views of the quiet Courtyard. A modern kitchen with high-end appliances. Great storage space and large washer & dryer units within the laundry area. With this unit comes a deeded parking space within the subterranean parking garage. Full-time, 7 days/week & on-site Concierge team Enjoy a 5,000 square feet of state-of-the-art fitness center, which includes a 75-foot lap pool. The theatre at The Infinity is unmatched in the city! Indulge in the Club Lounge and in Prospect Restaurant! Own the unbeatable location, two blocks from The Embarcadero, The Embarcadero Center & The Ferry Building. Escape to AT&T Park, South Park and more!