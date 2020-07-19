All apartments in San Francisco
3156 Turk Blvd.

3156 Turk Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3156 Turk Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94118
Lone Mountain

Amenities

Anza Vista/Lone Mountain: Renovated Bi-Level Home with Garage, Yard & Huge Bonus Room near Rossi Park - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

We are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have watched the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can watch the video walkthrough, submit an application or request an in-person showing here: https://www.sfcityrents.com/listings/detail/46158db3-6366-4801-9a9d-4b6928e23787

This renovated 2-level home features an open floor plan, a deck with landscaped yard as well as a large flexible space downstairs... all are perfect for entertaining, for family time, and for WFH/home office. Enjoy more family time at Rossi Park, which is located on the same block. Rossi has a basketball court, a volleyball court, tennis courts, baseball field, soccer area, kid's playground and an indoor swimming pool. This home is also located very close to Golden Gate Park, the Presidio, and all the shops and restaurants on Clement and Geary Street. Getting around is a breeze; 19th Avenue, the Golden Gate Bridge and several Muni lines are all nearby.

Upstairs:
- open floor plan includes the living room, dining area and renovated kitchen
- stainless steel appliances including a Samsung refrigerator with freezer underneath, Bosch oven/range and a Bosch dishwasher
- tons of kitchen cabinets, counter space and a moveable island
- sizable master bedroom, second bedroom and a full bathroom are also located on this level
- hardwood floors throughout
- spa-like tiled bathroom has a deep soaking tub, Grohe fixtures and a Toto toilet - master bedroom is large enough for your king sized bed, nightstands, a dresser or desk, as well as a wardrobe/armoire

Downstairs:
- a large flexible space that could be used as a family room, media room, playroom, den and office(s)....everyone can work from home in separate spaces!
- one bedroom and one full bathroom
- hardwood floors throughout
- direct access to the private backyard with large deck
- separate exterior front entrance
- private one car garage with storage space as well as a washer/dryer
- possibility of parking a second car in the driveway

Please note this offering is for the main part of a single family home that was legally converted to two units; the upper unit of this property (attic unit) is currently rented separately to a very pleasant gentleman who is a great tenant and neighbor.

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Minimum 12 month lease. Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking unit. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for landscaping maintenance.

**To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

SF City Rents
DRE# 01182457 (Please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing. Instead provide the property address: 3156 Turk St. #A)

(RLNE4531550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3156 Turk Blvd. have any available units?
3156 Turk Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3156 Turk Blvd. have?
Some of 3156 Turk Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3156 Turk Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
3156 Turk Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3156 Turk Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3156 Turk Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 3156 Turk Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 3156 Turk Blvd. offers parking.
Does 3156 Turk Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3156 Turk Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3156 Turk Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 3156 Turk Blvd. has a pool.
Does 3156 Turk Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 3156 Turk Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3156 Turk Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3156 Turk Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

