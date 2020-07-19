3156 Turk Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage hot tub media room tennis court volleyball court

Anza Vista/Lone Mountain: Renovated Bi-Level Home with Garage, Yard & Huge Bonus Room near Rossi Park



We are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have watched the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can watch the video walkthrough, submit an application or request an in-person showing here: https://www.sfcityrents.com/listings/detail/46158db3-6366-4801-9a9d-4b6928e23787



This renovated 2-level home features an open floor plan, a deck with landscaped yard as well as a large flexible space downstairs... all are perfect for entertaining, for family time, and for WFH/home office. Enjoy more family time at Rossi Park, which is located on the same block. Rossi has a basketball court, a volleyball court, tennis courts, baseball field, soccer area, kid's playground and an indoor swimming pool. This home is also located very close to Golden Gate Park, the Presidio, and all the shops and restaurants on Clement and Geary Street. Getting around is a breeze; 19th Avenue, the Golden Gate Bridge and several Muni lines are all nearby.



Upstairs:

- open floor plan includes the living room, dining area and renovated kitchen

- stainless steel appliances including a Samsung refrigerator with freezer underneath, Bosch oven/range and a Bosch dishwasher

- tons of kitchen cabinets, counter space and a moveable island

- sizable master bedroom, second bedroom and a full bathroom are also located on this level

- hardwood floors throughout

- spa-like tiled bathroom has a deep soaking tub, Grohe fixtures and a Toto toilet - master bedroom is large enough for your king sized bed, nightstands, a dresser or desk, as well as a wardrobe/armoire



Downstairs:

- a large flexible space that could be used as a family room, media room, playroom, den and office(s)....everyone can work from home in separate spaces!

- one bedroom and one full bathroom

- hardwood floors throughout

- direct access to the private backyard with large deck

- separate exterior front entrance

- private one car garage with storage space as well as a washer/dryer

- possibility of parking a second car in the driveway



Please note this offering is for the main part of a single family home that was legally converted to two units; the upper unit of this property (attic unit) is currently rented separately to a very pleasant gentleman who is a great tenant and neighbor.



Pets considered on a case by case basis.



Minimum 12 month lease. Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking unit. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for landscaping maintenance.



