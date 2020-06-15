All apartments in San Francisco
3098 Washington Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:14 AM

3098 Washington Street

3098 Washington Street · (415) 397-1044
Location

3098 Washington Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3098 Washington Street · Avail. now

$5,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful top floor 2bd/1ba corner - Beautiful top floor corner flat with French doors onto small west-facing balcony. European floorplan. Hardwood floors. Exceptional natural light and fine finishings (tall redwood floorboards and high ceilings).

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with lovely skylight. Galley kitchen and living room with decorative fireplace. 1 car garage. Walk-in hall closet and large, shelved bedroom closets.

Exceptional location on Washington and Baker, near both Alta Plaza and the Presidio. Public transportation, Laurel Village and Divisadero restaurants and nightlife nearby.

Please reply to this ad for more information or to see unit (or, if applicable, see Craigslist subject line for open house date and time).

Please provide the below documents to be considered for tenancy. Applications will be considered on a first-come/first-served basis.

1) $25 payable online to BanCal Property Management, for credit and background check (each applicant)
2) visit http://bancalsf.com/renters.php, click on, find the applicable unit, and click on "Apply Now" button to apply
3) Proof of income: two most recent pay stubs OR new employment letter (can be attached to online application)
3) copy of your photo ID (can be attached to online application)

Features:
*Hardwood floors
*Stainless steel appliances
*One parking space
*Good credit and income required
*NO SMOKING
*Pets Allowed
NO ELEVATOR

BanCal Property Management - CA BRE 01313576
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4777061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3098 Washington Street have any available units?
3098 Washington Street has a unit available for $5,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3098 Washington Street have?
Some of 3098 Washington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3098 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
3098 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3098 Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3098 Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 3098 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 3098 Washington Street does offer parking.
Does 3098 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3098 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3098 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 3098 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 3098 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 3098 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3098 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3098 Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
