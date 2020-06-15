3098 Washington Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Beautiful top floor 2bd/1ba corner - Beautiful top floor corner flat with French doors onto small west-facing balcony. European floorplan. Hardwood floors. Exceptional natural light and fine finishings (tall redwood floorboards and high ceilings).



2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with lovely skylight. Galley kitchen and living room with decorative fireplace. 1 car garage. Walk-in hall closet and large, shelved bedroom closets.



Exceptional location on Washington and Baker, near both Alta Plaza and the Presidio. Public transportation, Laurel Village and Divisadero restaurants and nightlife nearby.



Please reply to this ad for more information or to see unit (or, if applicable, see Craigslist subject line for open house date and time).



Please provide the below documents to be considered for tenancy. Applications will be considered on a first-come/first-served basis.



1) $25 payable online to BanCal Property Management, for credit and background check (each applicant)

2) visit http://bancalsf.com/renters.php, click on, find the applicable unit, and click on "Apply Now" button to apply

3) Proof of income: two most recent pay stubs OR new employment letter (can be attached to online application)

3) copy of your photo ID (can be attached to online application)



Features:

*Hardwood floors

*Stainless steel appliances

*One parking space

*Good credit and income required

*NO SMOKING

*Pets Allowed

NO ELEVATOR



BanCal Property Management - CA BRE 01313576

Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE4777061)