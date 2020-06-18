3002 18th St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Stylish Townhouse - Attached Garage, Patio, Light - Property Id: 154500



PARKING, DECK, LAUNDRY. Sunny, unique home with a treehouse theme in the center of the Bay Area's attractions. A 15-minute walk gets you to the attractions of the Castro, Mission District, and SOMA. With public transportation, you can quickly get everywhere else. If you find ladders, levels, wood, and little nooks fun you are going to love the Mission Treehouse.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/154500

Property Id 154500



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5688804)