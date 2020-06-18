All apartments in San Francisco
3002 18th St.
Location

3002 18th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $4100 · Avail. now

$4,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Stylish Townhouse - Attached Garage, Patio, Light - Property Id: 154500

PARKING, DECK, LAUNDRY. Sunny, unique home with a treehouse theme in the center of the Bay Area's attractions. A 15-minute walk gets you to the attractions of the Castro, Mission District, and SOMA. With public transportation, you can quickly get everywhere else. If you find ladders, levels, wood, and little nooks fun you are going to love the Mission Treehouse.
Property Id 154500

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5688804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3002 18th St have any available units?
3002 18th St has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3002 18th St have?
Some of 3002 18th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
3002 18th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 18th St pet-friendly?
No, 3002 18th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 3002 18th St offer parking?
Yes, 3002 18th St does offer parking.
Does 3002 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3002 18th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 18th St have a pool?
No, 3002 18th St does not have a pool.
Does 3002 18th St have accessible units?
No, 3002 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 18th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 18th St has units with dishwashers.

