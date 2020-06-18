3002 18th St.

Amenities
Stylish Townhouse - Attached Garage, Patio, Light - Property Id: 154500
PARKING, DECK, LAUNDRY. Sunny, unique home with a treehouse theme in the center of the Bay Area's attractions. A 15-minute walk gets you to the attractions of the Castro, Mission District, and SOMA. With public transportation, you can quickly get everywhere else. If you find ladders, levels, wood, and little nooks fun you are going to love the Mission Treehouse.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/154500
Property Id 154500
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5688804)