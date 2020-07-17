300 3rd Street Unit 1509

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Book and visit this nifty unfurnished, 0.5-bedroom, 1-bathroom studio on the urban South of Market neighborhood in San Francisco, California now!



The 581-square-foot studio’s bright and airy interior features carpeted flooring, shelves and drawers, and large picture windows that offer a stunning view of the city outside. It has a parking spot underneath the building ($300 parking fee/mo.) and off-street parking on Sundays.



Its nice kitchen has a smooth countertop and tile backsplash, fine cabinetry with ample storage/pantry spaces, and ready-to-use appliances such as range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The comfy and spacious bedroom has recessed lighting. The bathroom is clean and cozy. It is equipped with a vanity with sink, surmounted by a big vanity mirror, and a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. Storage is permitted in the garage but for a separate fee. It also has electric, central heating for climate control.



There are shared washer and dryer available on the same floor.



Strictly no pets and no smoking on the property.



With an excellent walk, transit, and bike scores, this studio’s location is rated as a walker’s, transit, and rider’s paradise. This means that daily errands or strolling to nearby shops, stores, restaurants, etc., do not require a car. They can easily be done either on foot or by bicycle--- thanks to the excellent bike lanes and world-class public transport system.



Walk Score: 95

Transit Score: 100

Bike Score: 82



Nearby Schools:

Mission Preparatory School - 1.99 miles, 10/10

Chin (John Yehall) Elementary School - 1.07 miles, 9/10

Creative Arts Charter School - 2 miles, 9/10

Yick Wo Elementary School - 1.62 miles, 9/10



No Pets Allowed



