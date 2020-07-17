All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 300 3rd Street Unit 1509.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
300 3rd Street Unit 1509
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

300 3rd Street Unit 1509

300 3rd Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
South Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

300 3rd Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Book and visit this nifty unfurnished, 0.5-bedroom, 1-bathroom studio on the urban South of Market neighborhood in San Francisco, California now!

The 581-square-foot studio’s bright and airy interior features carpeted flooring, shelves and drawers, and large picture windows that offer a stunning view of the city outside. It has a parking spot underneath the building ($300 parking fee/mo.) and off-street parking on Sundays.

Its nice kitchen has a smooth countertop and tile backsplash, fine cabinetry with ample storage/pantry spaces, and ready-to-use appliances such as range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The comfy and spacious bedroom has recessed lighting. The bathroom is clean and cozy. It is equipped with a vanity with sink, surmounted by a big vanity mirror, and a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. Storage is permitted in the garage but for a separate fee. It also has electric, central heating for climate control.

There are shared washer and dryer available on the same floor.

Strictly no pets and no smoking on the property.

With an excellent walk, transit, and bike scores, this studio’s location is rated as a walker’s, transit, and rider’s paradise. This means that daily errands or strolling to nearby shops, stores, restaurants, etc., do not require a car. They can easily be done either on foot or by bicycle--- thanks to the excellent bike lanes and world-class public transport system.

Walk Score: 95
Transit Score: 100
Bike Score: 82

Nearby Schools:
Mission Preparatory School - 1.99 miles, 10/10
Chin (John Yehall) Elementary School - 1.07 miles, 9/10
Creative Arts Charter School - 2 miles, 9/10
Yick Wo Elementary School - 1.62 miles, 9/10

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 3rd Street Unit 1509 have any available units?
300 3rd Street Unit 1509 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 3rd Street Unit 1509 have?
Some of 300 3rd Street Unit 1509's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 3rd Street Unit 1509 currently offering any rent specials?
300 3rd Street Unit 1509 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 3rd Street Unit 1509 pet-friendly?
No, 300 3rd Street Unit 1509 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 300 3rd Street Unit 1509 offer parking?
Yes, 300 3rd Street Unit 1509 offers parking.
Does 300 3rd Street Unit 1509 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 3rd Street Unit 1509 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 3rd Street Unit 1509 have a pool?
No, 300 3rd Street Unit 1509 does not have a pool.
Does 300 3rd Street Unit 1509 have accessible units?
No, 300 3rd Street Unit 1509 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 3rd Street Unit 1509 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 3rd Street Unit 1509 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 300 3rd Street Unit 1509?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

390 LIBERTY Apartments
390 Liberty Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street
2097 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
Alta Potrero
1301 16th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
1599 Green Street
1599 Green Street
San Francisco, CA 94123
1920 Pacific Avenue
1920 Pacific Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
2079 Market
2075 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
990 Fulton St
990 Fulton St
San Francisco, CA 94117

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity