It's all about Location! This 1 BR sits in the Lower Haight / Hayes Valley / Duboce Triangle neighborhood of SF wtihin walking distance of The Mission and Upper Market Castro. Parking available for $285 per month extra - carport stall secured behind the property. Period details with an open floor plan, Very Large Bedroom (11'x13') Laundry in Building and Bike Storage off the lobby New Fridge and Microwave, Hardwood floors with great natural light. One set of stairs to the unit with easy access in and out of the building. Walk up Haight Street to Fillmore Street, walk to Hayes St. Safeway and Whole Foods 2 Blocks away on Market St. MUNI and Bus Lines outside your door! Follow me on @RentingSF Text or call for safe social distant tours with mask and gloves 415 218 3700