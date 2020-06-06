All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 2920 24th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
2920 24th Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2920 24th Avenue

2920 24th Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2920 24th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94132
Merced Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Captivating, 3 bedrooms, 1-bathroom upper-level single-family home in the energetic neighborhood of Merced Manor in San Francisco.

The breezy and furnished interior features hardwood floors, tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom, brightly colored walls, a fireplace, and plenty of windows that help brighten any room. Furniture consists of couches, armchairs, a grand piano, a round dining table, 2 beds with 1 bunk bed, and other decors. The kitchen includes smooth countertops, ample cabinets/drawers storage, and appliances. An in-unit washer, dryer, and gas heating are provided. The exterior features a lawn with a sprinkler system. The area is close to several parks, playgrounds, and even public transportation.

Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, trash, gas, electricity, and yard maintenance.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5cNEUQC7HGq

Additional Details:
Pet-friendly home with a deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

The propertys Transit Score is 76/100. This has Excellent Transit which is convenient for most trips.

Nearby Parks: Stern Grove Playground, Rolph Nicol Jr. Playground, Pine Lake Park, and Vicente Park.

(RLNE5713263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 24th Avenue have any available units?
2920 24th Avenue has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 24th Avenue have?
Some of 2920 24th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 24th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2920 24th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 24th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 24th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2920 24th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2920 24th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2920 24th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2920 24th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 24th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2920 24th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2920 24th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2920 24th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 24th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2920 24th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2920 24th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1125 BROADWAY Apartments
1125 Broadway
San Francisco, CA 94109
267 GREEN Street
267 Green St
San Francisco, CA 94133
1753 Mason
1753 Mason St
San Francisco, CA 94133
Venue
1155 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94158
Solaire
299 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
210 Church
210 Church St
San Francisco, CA 94114
795 PINE
795 Pine St
San Francisco, CA 94108
390 29th Avenue Apartments
390 29th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94121

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity