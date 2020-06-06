2920 24th Avenue

Amenities
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Captivating, 3 bedrooms, 1-bathroom upper-level single-family home in the energetic neighborhood of Merced Manor in San Francisco.
The breezy and furnished interior features hardwood floors, tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom, brightly colored walls, a fireplace, and plenty of windows that help brighten any room. Furniture consists of couches, armchairs, a grand piano, a round dining table, 2 beds with 1 bunk bed, and other decors. The kitchen includes smooth countertops, ample cabinets/drawers storage, and appliances. An in-unit washer, dryer, and gas heating are provided. The exterior features a lawn with a sprinkler system. The area is close to several parks, playgrounds, and even public transportation.
Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, trash, gas, electricity, and yard maintenance.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5cNEUQC7HGq
Additional Details:
Pet-friendly home with a deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
The propertys Transit Score is 76/100. This has Excellent Transit which is convenient for most trips.
Nearby Parks: Stern Grove Playground, Rolph Nicol Jr. Playground, Pine Lake Park, and Vicente Park.
(RLNE5713263)