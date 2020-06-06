2920 24th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Captivating, 3 bedrooms, 1-bathroom upper-level single-family home in the energetic neighborhood of Merced Manor in San Francisco.



The breezy and furnished interior features hardwood floors, tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom, brightly colored walls, a fireplace, and plenty of windows that help brighten any room. Furniture consists of couches, armchairs, a grand piano, a round dining table, 2 beds with 1 bunk bed, and other decors. The kitchen includes smooth countertops, ample cabinets/drawers storage, and appliances. An in-unit washer, dryer, and gas heating are provided. The exterior features a lawn with a sprinkler system. The area is close to several parks, playgrounds, and even public transportation.



Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, trash, gas, electricity, and yard maintenance.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5cNEUQC7HGq



Additional Details:

Pet-friendly home with a deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



The propertys Transit Score is 76/100. This has Excellent Transit which is convenient for most trips.



Nearby Parks: Stern Grove Playground, Rolph Nicol Jr. Playground, Pine Lake Park, and Vicente Park.



