2613 California Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

First floor 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home with outdoor patio at California and Fillmore Streets in gated historic building with allergen-free radiant heat, new kitchen and bathroom, in-unit laundry and security cameras. Unique features include exposed brick and private patio. Quiet soundproofed unit with little foot traffic above. The manager lives in the building. Walk to your favorite restaurants (mine are Pizzeria Delfina, Roam Burger, B Patisserie, El Burrito Express, Tataki, Eliza's and Sweet Maple) and to Alta Plaza Park, Japantown, the Presidio and Mollie Stone Grocery. Available July 1st. The home is unfurnished. Street parking is easy within 1 block.