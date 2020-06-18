2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116

Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e7a43c748fb34696228f4fe ROOM FOR RENT IN SHARED HOUSE AVAILABLE MARCH 2020 Large, bright bedroom with shared bathroom for rent in a 3 bedroom shared house. Main house is beautifully furnished, kitchen is fully equipped. The bedroom will be rented unfurnished. Shared washer and dryer in basement. House will be shared with 3 female Roommates and one cat. Room Description
Hardwood floors
Shared Bathroom with 2 others
1 closet
Room opens to deck and backyard.
Key lock on bedroom door for added privacy. Shared house description Fully furnished: Living room, Dining room
Fully equipped kitchen Washer/Dryer
Flat screen TV in living room
Non- working fireplace Close proximity to West Portal tunnel, SF state, 101 and 280 freeways.
No Smoking
No pets All Utilities will be shared among tenants
$30 application fee Move in costs:
First Months rent
1 month refundable security deposit
Rental term: month-to-month, 6 mos or 1 year
(RLNE5665910)