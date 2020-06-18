All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:51 AM

2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116

2570 16th Avenue · (408) 899-8853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2570 16th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94116
West Portal

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e7a43c748fb34696228f4fe ROOM FOR RENT IN SHARED HOUSE AVAILABLE MARCH 2020 Large, bright bedroom with shared bathroom for rent in a 3 bedroom shared house. Main house is beautifully furnished, kitchen is fully equipped. The bedroom will be rented unfurnished. Shared washer and dryer in basement. House will be shared with 3 female Roommates and one cat. Room Description
Hardwood floors
Shared Bathroom with 2 others
1 closet
Room opens to deck and backyard.
Key lock on bedroom door for added privacy. Shared house description Fully furnished: Living room, Dining room
Fully equipped kitchen Washer/Dryer
Hardwood floors
Flat screen TV in living room
Non- working fireplace Close proximity to West Portal tunnel, SF state, 101 and 280 freeways.
No Smoking
No pets All Utilities will be shared among tenants
$30 application fee Move in costs:
First Months rent
1 month refundable security deposit

Rental term: month-to-month, 6 mos or 1 year

(RLNE5665910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116 have any available units?
2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116 have?
Some of 2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116 currently offering any rent specials?
2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116 pet-friendly?
No, 2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116 offer parking?
No, 2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116 does not offer parking.
Does 2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116 have a pool?
No, 2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116 does not have a pool.
Does 2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116 have accessible units?
No, 2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116 does not have accessible units.
Does 2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
250 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94102
11 Dolores
11 Dolores St
San Francisco, CA 94103
1520 Gough
1520 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94109
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave
San Francisco, CA 94112
1290 20th Ave
1290 20th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122
1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
1656 Leavenworth Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity