2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e7a43c748fb34696228f4fe ROOM FOR RENT IN SHARED HOUSE AVAILABLE MARCH 2020 Large, bright bedroom with shared bathroom for rent in a 3 bedroom shared house. Main house is beautifully furnished, kitchen is fully equipped. The bedroom will be rented unfurnished. Shared washer and dryer in basement. House will be shared with 3 female Roommates and one cat. Room Description

Shared Bathroom with 2 others

1 closet

Room opens to deck and backyard.

Key lock on bedroom door for added privacy. Shared house description Fully furnished: Living room, Dining room

Fully equipped kitchen Washer/Dryer

Flat screen TV in living room

Non- working fireplace Close proximity to West Portal tunnel, SF state, 101 and 280 freeways.

No Smoking

No pets All Utilities will be shared among tenants

$30 application fee Move in costs:

First Months rent

1 month refundable security deposit



Rental term: month-to-month, 6 mos or 1 year



(RLNE5665910)