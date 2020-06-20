254 Ivy Street #4

Amenities
254 Ivy Street San Francisco, CA 94102 COVID and Shelter in Place compliant in-person apartment showings allowed. Set up an appointment today. Special Move in Offer: Get one month free when you sign a lease and move in before May 31st 2020. Virtual Tour: https://vimeo.com/400032872 Unit #4 Features: -Extremely large unit, separated kitchen and living room with long ranging hallway -Updated kitchen with refrigerator, gas range, and hood -Great storage throughout the entire unit -Refinished hardwood flooring throughout -An abundance of natural light Other: -Rent-controlled -12-month lease, then month-to-month -Pet-friendly with no pet rent Location: -Center of Hayes Valley retail, coffee shops and restaurants -Block away from all the shows at the SF Symphony, War Memorial Opera House, Herbst Theatre, Bill Graham Civic, SF Jazz Center, Rickshaw Shop, the list goes on -Close to tech shuttle stops -Quick commute to the Financial District and access to major freeways -10-minute walk to Alamo Square *Square footage is estimated* CONTACT Ryan Durante ryan @ rentbt.com Leasing Agent Brick+Timber DRE #02092313