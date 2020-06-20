All apartments in San Francisco
254 Ivy Street #4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

254 Ivy Street #4

254 Ivy St · (628) 777-5537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

254 Ivy St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Civic Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
rent controlled
coffee bar
media room
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
media room
rent controlled
254 Ivy Street San Francisco, CA 94102 COVID and Shelter in Place compliant in-person apartment showings allowed. Set up an appointment today. Special Move in Offer: Get one month free when you sign a lease and move in before May 31st 2020. Virtual Tour: https://vimeo.com/400032872 Unit #4 Features: -Extremely large unit, separated kitchen and living room with long ranging hallway -Updated kitchen with refrigerator, gas range, and hood -Great storage throughout the entire unit -Refinished hardwood flooring throughout -An abundance of natural light Other: -Rent-controlled -12-month lease, then month-to-month -Pet-friendly with no pet rent Location: -Center of Hayes Valley retail, coffee shops and restaurants -Block away from all the shows at the SF Symphony, War Memorial Opera House, Herbst Theatre, Bill Graham Civic, SF Jazz Center, Rickshaw Shop, the list goes on -Close to tech shuttle stops -Quick commute to the Financial District and access to major freeways -10-minute walk to Alamo Square *Square footage is estimated* CONTACT Ryan Durante ryan @ rentbt.com Leasing Agent Brick+Timber DRE #02092313

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Ivy Street #4 have any available units?
254 Ivy Street #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 254 Ivy Street #4 have?
Some of 254 Ivy Street #4's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and rent controlled. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Ivy Street #4 currently offering any rent specials?
254 Ivy Street #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Ivy Street #4 pet-friendly?
No, 254 Ivy Street #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 254 Ivy Street #4 offer parking?
No, 254 Ivy Street #4 does not offer parking.
Does 254 Ivy Street #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 Ivy Street #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Ivy Street #4 have a pool?
No, 254 Ivy Street #4 does not have a pool.
Does 254 Ivy Street #4 have accessible units?
No, 254 Ivy Street #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Ivy Street #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 Ivy Street #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
