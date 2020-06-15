All apartments in San Francisco
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
252 9th Street, Unit# 402
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

252 9th Street, Unit# 402

252 9th Street · (415) 294-1640
Location

252 9th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 252 9th Street, Unit# 402 · Avail. now

$3,390

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
stainless steel
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
bike storage
internet access
media room
1 Bed, 1 Bath SOMA Condo - Newer Bldg with Rooftop - Built in 2015, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo available at Sapphire featuring European oak wide-plank flooring; large loft-style windows; stainless steel appliances including a gas Bertazzoni range; a designer bathroom with a Toto toilet and ceramic tile; all-in-one washer/dryer in unit; and additional storage.

Sapphire at 252 9th Street comprises 12 modern new residences in San Franciscos South of Market, close to Twitter and the Mid-Market tech hub. The development features a rooftop view deck, a dog walking area, a bike room, and easy commute access throughout the Bay Area. With great restaurants, theaters, coffee shops, stores, plenty of public transportation and close proximity to Hayes Valley, The Mission, and Civic Center.

Features:
- State of the art stainless steel appliances
- High end finishings
- Window treatment on bedroom and living room
- Walk-in closet
- All-in-one washer and drier in unit
- Internet and cable ready

Amenities:
- Gorgeous shared rooftop deck w/ 360 city views
- Intercom unit and secure buzzer entry
- Close to downtown and Twitter HQ
- BART and Muni walking distance
- Outdoor Community Courtyard
- Walking Distance to main Downtown/SOMA streets
- 5 Min Walk to Civic Center BART, SFTMA

Showings:
- By Appointment only

Lease Terms:
- Minimum 12 Month Lease
- Security Deposit $3,400
- Tenant Responsible for Building Move-In and Move-Out Fee
- Renters Insurance Required
- Tenant PG&E
- Owner pay Water, Trash
- No Smoking & No Pets

Application Process:
- Apply Online
- $35 Application Fee per Adult

(RLNE4059565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 9th Street, Unit# 402 have any available units?
252 9th Street, Unit# 402 has a unit available for $3,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 9th Street, Unit# 402 have?
Some of 252 9th Street, Unit# 402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 9th Street, Unit# 402 currently offering any rent specials?
252 9th Street, Unit# 402 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 9th Street, Unit# 402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 9th Street, Unit# 402 is pet friendly.
Does 252 9th Street, Unit# 402 offer parking?
No, 252 9th Street, Unit# 402 does not offer parking.
Does 252 9th Street, Unit# 402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 252 9th Street, Unit# 402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 9th Street, Unit# 402 have a pool?
No, 252 9th Street, Unit# 402 does not have a pool.
Does 252 9th Street, Unit# 402 have accessible units?
No, 252 9th Street, Unit# 402 does not have accessible units.
Does 252 9th Street, Unit# 402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 9th Street, Unit# 402 does not have units with dishwashers.
