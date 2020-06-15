252 9th Street, Unit# 402

Amenities

1 Bed, 1 Bath SOMA Condo - Newer Bldg with Rooftop - Built in 2015, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo available at Sapphire featuring European oak wide-plank flooring; large loft-style windows; stainless steel appliances including a gas Bertazzoni range; a designer bathroom with a Toto toilet and ceramic tile; all-in-one washer/dryer in unit; and additional storage.



Sapphire at 252 9th Street comprises 12 modern new residences in San Franciscos South of Market, close to Twitter and the Mid-Market tech hub. The development features a rooftop view deck, a dog walking area, a bike room, and easy commute access throughout the Bay Area. With great restaurants, theaters, coffee shops, stores, plenty of public transportation and close proximity to Hayes Valley, The Mission, and Civic Center.



Features:

- State of the art stainless steel appliances

- High end finishings

- Window treatment on bedroom and living room

- Walk-in closet

- All-in-one washer and drier in unit

- Internet and cable ready



Amenities:

- Gorgeous shared rooftop deck w/ 360 city views

- Intercom unit and secure buzzer entry

- Close to downtown and Twitter HQ

- BART and Muni walking distance

- Outdoor Community Courtyard

- Walking Distance to main Downtown/SOMA streets

- 5 Min Walk to Civic Center BART, SFTMA



Showings:

- By Appointment only



Lease Terms:

- Minimum 12 Month Lease

- Security Deposit $3,400

- Tenant Responsible for Building Move-In and Move-Out Fee

- Renters Insurance Required

- Tenant PG&E

- Owner pay Water, Trash

- No Smoking & No Pets



Application Process:

- Apply Online

- $35 Application Fee per Adult



(RLNE4059565)