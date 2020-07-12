All apartments in San Francisco
2500 Van Ness
2500 Van Ness

2500 Van Ness Ave · (415) 360-0851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2500 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109
Russian Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2500 Van Ness.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Straight out of central casting, Russian Hill is quintessential San Francisco. This photogenic neighborhood is home to many of the city’s A-list attractions. Lombard’s crooked curves, Hyde Street Cable Cars and panoramic views of the Bay keep visitors endlessly entertained and residents in awe of the place they call home. Hyde and Polk are stocked with places to sip, savor and see. Pop into La Folie for some bubbly, catch a French flick at the Alliance Française, or shop for unique clothes at Belle Cose. Russian Hill is a star.

Elvis has left the building! That’s your cue to make your move. You can’t help falling in love with this cherry Russian Hill classic. A-list amenities like washer/dryer, dishwasher and hound doggie friendly policy will make you feel like “the King.” Just don’t step on…you know the rest.

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online application opens the do

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Van Ness have any available units?
2500 Van Ness doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Van Ness have?
Some of 2500 Van Ness's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Van Ness currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Van Ness is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Van Ness pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Van Ness is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Van Ness offer parking?
No, 2500 Van Ness does not offer parking.
Does 2500 Van Ness have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 Van Ness offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Van Ness have a pool?
No, 2500 Van Ness does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Van Ness have accessible units?
No, 2500 Van Ness does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Van Ness have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 Van Ness has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

