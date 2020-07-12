2500 Van Ness

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Straight out of central casting, Russian Hill is quintessential San Francisco. This photogenic neighborhood is home to many of the city’s A-list attractions. Lombard’s crooked curves, Hyde Street Cable Cars and panoramic views of the Bay keep visitors endlessly entertained and residents in awe of the place they call home. Hyde and Polk are stocked with places to sip, savor and see. Pop into La Folie for some bubbly, catch a French flick at the Alliance Française, or shop for unique clothes at Belle Cose. Russian Hill is a star.



Elvis has left the building! That’s your cue to make your move. You can’t help falling in love with this cherry Russian Hill classic. A-list amenities like washer/dryer, dishwasher and hound doggie friendly policy will make you feel like “the King.” Just don’t step on…you know the rest.



