247 Schwerin Street.

FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT: Casey @ (650)489-1422



LOCATION: 247 Schwerin St Unit 2 San Francisco, CA 94134



QUICK FACTS

- 3.0 Bedrooms: The master suite features an en suite bathroom and extra room for a sitting area. The second bedroom features a wall length closet and lots of natural light. The third bedroom is spacious and offers enough space for a sitting area.

- 2.0 Bathrooms: The master bathroom features a double vanity and shower/tub combo. The well equipped hall bath also provides a shower/tub combo.

- Approx 1500 square feet of sophisticated living with stylish wide plank hardwood floors throughout the main living area and plush carpeting in the bedrooms.

- The open floor plan provides a great space for entertaining with a flowing kitchen/dining/living area.

- The well equipped kitchen features gleaming white counter tops, high-end cabinetry and stainless steel appliances; gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator.

- Street parking only



RENTAL TERMS

- Rent: $4,100/mo

- Security Deposit: $4,100

- Available: 04/27

- All standard utilities covered w/ rent - gas, electricity, water, garbage and internet access too

- Sorry, no pets allowed

- Application Fee: $30.00 per application



NEIGHBORHOOD

- Visitacion Valley provides quick access in and out of the city, ample street parking and more of that suburban SF feel.

- Easy access to Kelloch & Velasco Park that offers a large green space, basketball couts and a children's playground.

- 10 Minutes to the Dogpatch/Potrero Hill, 13 minutes to the Mission, 12 minutes to SOMA, 10 minutes to SFO and 11 minutes to Genentech - South San Francisco.



APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

- All applicants must view unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.

- Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID

- Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)

- Application fee must be submitted with application



