Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:41 PM

247 Schwerin Street

247 Schwerin Street · (650) 822-1548
Location

247 Schwerin Street, San Francisco, CA 94134
Visitacion Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
online portal
FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT: Casey @ (650)489-1422

LOCATION: 247 Schwerin St Unit 2 San Francisco, CA 94134

LISTING PRESENTED BY:
Present Financial Property Management, Inc
Corp BRE# 02050775
Brandon Temple
BRE#: 01397693
Casey Temple
BRE#: 02083636

QUICK FACTS
- 3.0 Bedrooms: The master suite features an en suite bathroom and extra room for a sitting area. The second bedroom features a wall length closet and lots of natural light. The third bedroom is spacious and offers enough space for a sitting area.
- 2.0 Bathrooms: The master bathroom features a double vanity and shower/tub combo. The well equipped hall bath also provides a shower/tub combo.
- Approx 1500 square feet of sophisticated living with stylish wide plank hardwood floors throughout the main living area and plush carpeting in the bedrooms.
- The open floor plan provides a great space for entertaining with a flowing kitchen/dining/living area.
- The well equipped kitchen features gleaming white counter tops, high-end cabinetry and stainless steel appliances; gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator.
- Street parking only

RENTAL TERMS
- Rent: $4,100/mo
- Security Deposit: $4,100
- Available: 04/27
- All standard utilities covered w/ rent - gas, electricity, water, garbage and internet access too
- Sorry, no pets allowed
- Application Fee: $30.00 per application

NEIGHBORHOOD
- Visitacion Valley provides quick access in and out of the city, ample street parking and more of that suburban SF feel.
- Easy access to Kelloch & Velasco Park that offers a large green space, basketball couts and a children's playground.
- 10 Minutes to the Dogpatch/Potrero Hill, 13 minutes to the Mission, 12 minutes to SOMA, 10 minutes to SFO and 11 minutes to Genentech - South San Francisco.

BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH PRESENT PM
- Easy online rent payment made through secure online portal
- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline
- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers

HOW TO APPLY
- Visit www.presentfinancialpm.com
- Click "Apply Here" on the top of the page OR bottom left
- Select the property from the list
- Click "Apply Here"
- Pay $30.00 Non-refundable application fee

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS
- All applicants must view unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.
- Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID
- Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)
- Application fee must be submitted with application

Present Financial Property Management, Inc
Corp BRE# 02050775

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Buyer to verify all information through their own resources.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 247 Schwerin Street have any available units?
247 Schwerin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 Schwerin Street have?
Some of 247 Schwerin Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 Schwerin Street currently offering any rent specials?
247 Schwerin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Schwerin Street pet-friendly?
No, 247 Schwerin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 247 Schwerin Street offer parking?
No, 247 Schwerin Street does not offer parking.
Does 247 Schwerin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 Schwerin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Schwerin Street have a pool?
No, 247 Schwerin Street does not have a pool.
Does 247 Schwerin Street have accessible units?
No, 247 Schwerin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Schwerin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 Schwerin Street has units with dishwashers.

