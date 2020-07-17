All apartments in San Francisco
240 Carl St #A, San Francisco, CA 94117

240 Carl Street · (650) 463-9203
Location

240 Carl Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Parnassus Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef25680f4b37c7afd164bc8 The apartment features a handsome bedroom, with a queen size bed, nice and spacious living area with lots of natural light, one full and modern bathroom.

You will find Art for sale in the apartment from Creativity Explored, a nonprofit visual arts center in San Francisco where artists with development disabilities create, exhibit and sell art. We also have a selected menu of wines for sale in the apartment at $16 each.

LOCATION DESCRIPTION

Neighborhood: COLE VALLEY This apartment is located in the middle of one of the most exclusive areas in the city, Cole Valley. Within walking distance are the Haight- Ashbury neighborhood and Golden Gate Park. Located in a very safe neighborhood steps away from restaurants and shops. Close enough to feel the turbulence from Haight Street lap at its doorstep, but far enough away to close the shutters and retreat into Victorian charm. The Sunset Tunnel, used by the N-Judah Muni Line, was opened in 1928. Cole Valley began to grow around the train stop at the intersection of Carl and Cole.

PARKING SITUATION

Car is not necessary as there is easy and very convenient public transportation right on the street. There is no parking in the building. You can park on the street for free but it is limited to two hours during the day and unlimited during the night (the 2 hour parking starts from 8am to 5pm). Unlimited parking is available on Rivoli and Alma streets, near Grattan Park, a few minute walk away (Please check the signs on the street). Or you can use one of the several parking garages located around the unit:

Public Garages: UCSF Parking garage at 350 Parnassus Av. or the ABC Parking at 801 Stanyan St.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION & DISTANCES

Union Square is 15 minutes away from the property by car or taxi. By public transportation: 18 min. Take the Muni Line N direction Caltrain and stop at Powell St.

The Moscone Center is 15 min

(RLNE5885671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

