240 Carl St #A, San Francisco, CA 94117

The apartment features a handsome bedroom, with a queen size bed, nice and spacious living area with lots of natural light, one full and modern bathroom.



You will find Art for sale in the apartment from Creativity Explored, a nonprofit visual arts center in San Francisco where artists with development disabilities create, exhibit and sell art. We also have a selected menu of wines for sale in the apartment at $16 each.



Neighborhood: COLE VALLEY This apartment is located in the middle of one of the most exclusive areas in the city, Cole Valley. Within walking distance are the Haight- Ashbury neighborhood and Golden Gate Park. Located in a very safe neighborhood steps away from restaurants and shops. Close enough to feel the turbulence from Haight Street lap at its doorstep, but far enough away to close the shutters and retreat into Victorian charm. The Sunset Tunnel, used by the N-Judah Muni Line, was opened in 1928. Cole Valley began to grow around the train stop at the intersection of Carl and Cole.



Car is not necessary as there is easy and very convenient public transportation right on the street. There is no parking in the building. You can park on the street for free but it is limited to two hours during the day and unlimited during the night (the 2 hour parking starts from 8am to 5pm). Unlimited parking is available on Rivoli and Alma streets, near Grattan Park, a few minute walk away (Please check the signs on the street). Or you can use one of the several parking garages located around the unit:



Public Garages: UCSF Parking garage at 350 Parnassus Av. or the ABC Parking at 801 Stanyan St.



Union Square is 15 minutes away from the property by car or taxi. By public transportation: 18 min. Take the Muni Line N direction Caltrain and stop at Powell St.



