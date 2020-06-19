2364 30th Avenue

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 2 BED/1 BATH SUNSET HOME!!! - - Beautiful, classic Sunset two bed, one bath house
- Spacious living room with decorative fireplace
- Large formal dining room
- Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout
- Kitchen includes brand new 36 gas stove, dishwasher, and lots of cabinet space
- Fresh new three toned paint from top to bottom
- Cute breakfast room between kitchen and dining room
- Two roomy bedrooms with good closet space
- Split bath with tub, shower stall and toilet closet
- Lots of additional hall closets
- Cute, good sized yard
- Two car tandem garage
- Washer and dryer hook-ups in garage
- Tenant pays all utilities
- Conveniently located by MUNI lines and Taraval shops and restaurants
Terms: Requires 1-year lease. Security Deposit 1.5 times monthly rent. NO PETS.
For more details or to view this unit, please call Erston Pearcy at (415)577-1701 or email erston@cournaleco.com (Lic. #01398768).
Please visit www.cournaleco.com for other available rentals.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5770353)