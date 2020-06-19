2364 30th Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace range

BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 2 BED/1 BATH SUNSET HOME!!! - - Beautiful, classic Sunset two bed, one bath house

- Spacious living room with decorative fireplace

- Large formal dining room

- Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout

- Kitchen includes brand new 36 gas stove, dishwasher, and lots of cabinet space

- Fresh new three toned paint from top to bottom

- Cute breakfast room between kitchen and dining room

- Two roomy bedrooms with good closet space

- Split bath with tub, shower stall and toilet closet

- Lots of additional hall closets

- Cute, good sized yard

- Two car tandem garage

- Washer and dryer hook-ups in garage

- Tenant pays all utilities

- Conveniently located by MUNI lines and Taraval shops and restaurants



Terms: Requires 1-year lease. Security Deposit 1.5 times monthly rent. NO PETS.



For more details or to view this unit, please call Erston Pearcy at (415)577-1701 or email erston@cournaleco.com (Lic. #01398768).



Please visit www.cournaleco.com for other available rentals.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5770353)