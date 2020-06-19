All apartments in San Francisco
2364 30th Avenue
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

2364 30th Avenue

2364 30th Avenue · (415) 752-3600 ext. 120
Location

2364 30th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94116
Parkside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2364 30th Avenue · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 2 BED/1 BATH SUNSET HOME!!! - - Beautiful, classic Sunset two bed, one bath house
- Spacious living room with decorative fireplace
- Large formal dining room
- Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout
- Kitchen includes brand new 36 gas stove, dishwasher, and lots of cabinet space
- Fresh new three toned paint from top to bottom
- Cute breakfast room between kitchen and dining room
- Two roomy bedrooms with good closet space
- Split bath with tub, shower stall and toilet closet
- Lots of additional hall closets
- Cute, good sized yard
- Two car tandem garage
- Washer and dryer hook-ups in garage
- Tenant pays all utilities
- Conveniently located by MUNI lines and Taraval shops and restaurants

Terms: Requires 1-year lease. Security Deposit 1.5 times monthly rent. NO PETS.

For more details or to view this unit, please call Erston Pearcy at (415)577-1701 or email erston@cournaleco.com (Lic. #01398768).

Please visit www.cournaleco.com for other available rentals.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2364 30th Avenue have any available units?
2364 30th Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2364 30th Avenue have?
Some of 2364 30th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2364 30th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2364 30th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2364 30th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2364 30th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2364 30th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2364 30th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2364 30th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2364 30th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2364 30th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2364 30th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2364 30th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2364 30th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2364 30th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2364 30th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
