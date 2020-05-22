All apartments in San Francisco
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
23 Los Palmos Dr
Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:35 PM

23 Los Palmos Dr

23 Los Palmos Drive · (415) 922-2178
Location

23 Los Palmos Drive, San Francisco, CA 94127
Miraloma Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Updated, bright two-level 3br/2bath house tucked away in the hills of the Miraloma Park neighborhood. Ground floor consists of one bedroom and one bathroom, one-car garage, washer &amp; dryer, and access to a terraced backyard. Upstairs has two bedrooms, a full kitchen w/dishwasher, full bathroom, living/dining room, and plenty of closets. Living room leads out to deck with sweeping views that include Twin Peaks. Easy access to the 280 freeway and bus lines 36 &amp; 44. Security deposit shall be 1.5x's the monthly rent. Tenants pay all utilities. Pets considered (with additional deposit)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Los Palmos Dr have any available units?
23 Los Palmos Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Los Palmos Dr have?
Some of 23 Los Palmos Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Los Palmos Dr currently offering any rent specials?
23 Los Palmos Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Los Palmos Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Los Palmos Dr is pet friendly.
Does 23 Los Palmos Dr offer parking?
Yes, 23 Los Palmos Dr offers parking.
Does 23 Los Palmos Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Los Palmos Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Los Palmos Dr have a pool?
No, 23 Los Palmos Dr does not have a pool.
Does 23 Los Palmos Dr have accessible units?
No, 23 Los Palmos Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Los Palmos Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Los Palmos Dr has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

