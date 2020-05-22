23 Los Palmos Dr

Amenities

Updated, bright two-level 3br/2bath house tucked away in the hills of the Miraloma Park neighborhood. Ground floor consists of one bedroom and one bathroom, one-car garage, washer & dryer, and access to a terraced backyard. Upstairs has two bedrooms, a full kitchen w/dishwasher, full bathroom, living/dining room, and plenty of closets. Living room leads out to deck with sweeping views that include Twin Peaks. Easy access to the 280 freeway and bus lines 36 & 44. Security deposit shall be 1.5x's the monthly rent. Tenants pay all utilities. Pets considered (with additional deposit)