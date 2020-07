Amenities

SPACIOUS Penthouse Bi-Level Live/Work loft with 2 BR's, 2 BA's, and 1 CAR-PKG in hip South Beach. This impeccable loft has an expansive main level open plan w/living & dining area chef's kitchen w/granite counters, breakfast bar, updated appliances, laundry room and guest bedroom. The upper level is dedicated to an oversized master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, viewing deck, and large walk-in closet. Public transit, restaurants, fwys, Oracle Park, Westfield Mall, the Metreon & more are just steps outside your door. A true walker's paradise.