Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

201 Folsom #6A

201 Folsom St · (415) 772-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 Folsom #6A · Avail. now

$5,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1367 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
valet service
Epic REA-Azari PM - @Lumina - ! View /Spacious ,Ultimate Life-Style in San Francisco - Beautiful Spacious 2 BR/2 BA Condo in LUMINA - * For rent by Epic Real Estatet:
www . epicrea . com

* Information / Showings for this property:
Applications @ azaripm.com
__________________________________________________

*** AVAILABLE NOW***

* Description:

Presenting LUMINA's spacious and bright 2 bedroom 2 bath corner unit condo with balcony . Located conveniently to the Transbay Terminal, freeways, public transportation and trains, Embarcardero, and Financial District, and minutes away from shopping. It sits in the heart of San Francisco. With an unrivaled collection of amenities, should you choose not to, you will never need to leave home. When all amenities are completed, they will include a private dining room, bi-level club lounge, fitness center, lap pool, rooftop terrace, rock climbing wall, the Market grocery store, pet grooming station & more.

Within the unit you will find top-of-the-line appliances and finishes. Bosch dishwashers, SieMatic kitchen cabinets, Gaggenau cooking appliances & refrigerators, premium Caesarstone quartz countertops & backsplashes, European porcelain bathroom flooring & shower tiles, Maax soaking tubs, Kohler shower & bath fixtures, & Nest Learning Thermostats.

* Property Highlights:
- Corner unit
- 1367 square feet +/-
- Open plan Living/Dining/Kitchen
- Balcony
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2 Full
- In-unit washer/dryer
- Parking: (Valet Parking )$300/month
- Living room
- Stove / Oven
- Refrigerator
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Stainless steel appliances
- Central heat
- Air conditioning
- Cable-ready
- Hardwood floors

* Building highlights:
- New property
- Elevator
- Secured entry
- Doorman
- Shared pool
- Fitness center
- Clubhouse
- Guest parking
- Rock climbing Wall, and more

* Other Details:
- Type of rental: Condo
- Pets: NO
- Smoking: NO

- Rent: $5,590
- Security Deposit: $5,590
- Application fee: $45
- Utilities included: Water + Garbage
- One Parking Included

- Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.

* See other properties for rent
http://www.theazarigroup.com/azaripm-homes-for-rent.html
__________________________________________________

* Learn about our services
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXdZVWn0EHE

* #1 Property Management Franchise
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPpXZCOvbFI

* More information about our services and franchise
- Genie Mantzoros
COO / Luxury Leasing Agent / Senior Real Estate Consultant / Realtor
CalBRE #00805386
Applications @ azaripm.com
__________________________

Although the information contained herein is not guaranteed, it is deemed to be from reliable sources. Prices are subject to change without prior notice.

(RLNE2499945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Folsom #6A have any available units?
201 Folsom #6A has a unit available for $5,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Folsom #6A have?
Some of 201 Folsom #6A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Folsom #6A currently offering any rent specials?
201 Folsom #6A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Folsom #6A pet-friendly?
No, 201 Folsom #6A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 201 Folsom #6A offer parking?
Yes, 201 Folsom #6A does offer parking.
Does 201 Folsom #6A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Folsom #6A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Folsom #6A have a pool?
Yes, 201 Folsom #6A has a pool.
Does 201 Folsom #6A have accessible units?
No, 201 Folsom #6A does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Folsom #6A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Folsom #6A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 201 Folsom #6A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

