201 Folsom #6A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym parking pool guest parking valet service

Epic REA-Azari PM - @Lumina - ! View /Spacious ,Ultimate Life-Style in San Francisco - Beautiful Spacious 2 BR/2 BA Condo in LUMINA - * For rent by Epic Real Estatet:

www . epicrea . com



* Information / Showings for this property:

Applications @ azaripm.com

__________________________________________________



*** AVAILABLE NOW***



* Description:



Presenting LUMINA's spacious and bright 2 bedroom 2 bath corner unit condo with balcony . Located conveniently to the Transbay Terminal, freeways, public transportation and trains, Embarcardero, and Financial District, and minutes away from shopping. It sits in the heart of San Francisco. With an unrivaled collection of amenities, should you choose not to, you will never need to leave home. When all amenities are completed, they will include a private dining room, bi-level club lounge, fitness center, lap pool, rooftop terrace, rock climbing wall, the Market grocery store, pet grooming station & more.



Within the unit you will find top-of-the-line appliances and finishes. Bosch dishwashers, SieMatic kitchen cabinets, Gaggenau cooking appliances & refrigerators, premium Caesarstone quartz countertops & backsplashes, European porcelain bathroom flooring & shower tiles, Maax soaking tubs, Kohler shower & bath fixtures, & Nest Learning Thermostats.



* Property Highlights:

- Corner unit

- 1367 square feet +/-

- Open plan Living/Dining/Kitchen

- Balcony

- Bedrooms: 2

- Bathrooms: 2 Full

- In-unit washer/dryer

- Parking: (Valet Parking )$300/month

- Living room

- Stove / Oven

- Refrigerator

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

- Stainless steel appliances

- Central heat

- Air conditioning

- Cable-ready

- Hardwood floors



* Building highlights:

- New property

- Elevator

- Secured entry

- Doorman

- Shared pool

- Fitness center

- Clubhouse

- Guest parking

- Rock climbing Wall, and more



* Other Details:

- Type of rental: Condo

- Pets: NO

- Smoking: NO



- Rent: $5,590

- Security Deposit: $5,590

- Application fee: $45

- Utilities included: Water + Garbage

- One Parking Included



- Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.



* See other properties for rent

http://www.theazarigroup.com/azaripm-homes-for-rent.html

__________________________________________________



* Learn about our services

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXdZVWn0EHE



* #1 Property Management Franchise

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPpXZCOvbFI



* More information about our services and franchise

- Genie Mantzoros

COO / Luxury Leasing Agent / Senior Real Estate Consultant / Realtor

CalBRE #00805386

Applications @ azaripm.com

__________________________



Although the information contained herein is not guaranteed, it is deemed to be from reliable sources. Prices are subject to change without prior notice.



(RLNE2499945)