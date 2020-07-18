All apartments in San Francisco
198 Dolores Street Apt 2
198 Dolores Street Apt 2

198 Dolores Street · (415) 539-3949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

198 Dolores Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Mission Dolores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 198 Dolores Street Apt 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,995

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
198 Dolores Street Apt 2 Available 08/01/20 Large Upgraded Studio Unit W/Parking - TO VIEW THE MOST CURRENT PROPERTY INFORMATION, ASK A QUESTION OR SCHEDULE A SHOWING copy and paste the below link into your browser and send and email request.

https://propertyforce.appfolio.com/listings/detail/a0859cca-b128-4a83-93ac-7aa09f043abb

Extremely clean unit in a fantastic location, just blocks from Mission Dolores park! This well-kept studio offers plenty of light, updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, new tile back splash, and gorgeous cabinets. Bathroom includes full tub/shower with updated fixtures and tile. Walk-in closet with ample storage space. Track lighting throughout.

Centrally located with easy access to HWY 101, and bordering some of San Francisco's most desirable neighborhoods: The Mission, Haight Ashbury, The Castro, Divisidero. A spacious, immaculate studio in an incredible location!

- Amenities -
Studio
Fantastic location
Bright living area
Updated kitchen
Updated bath

- Details -
Beds/Baths: 0BD/1BA (studio)
Utilities are tenants responsibilities
Owner seeks one (1) year lease

- Rental Term -
Available: August 1st
Application Fee: $45.00
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 months rent

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

1. All applicants must view unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.
2. Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID
3. Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)
4. Application fee must be submitted with application

(RLNE4896315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

