Amenities
198 Dolores Street Apt 2 Available 08/01/20 Large Upgraded Studio Unit W/Parking - TO VIEW THE MOST CURRENT PROPERTY INFORMATION, ASK A QUESTION OR SCHEDULE A SHOWING copy and paste the below link into your browser and send and email request.
https://propertyforce.appfolio.com/listings/detail/a0859cca-b128-4a83-93ac-7aa09f043abb
Extremely clean unit in a fantastic location, just blocks from Mission Dolores park! This well-kept studio offers plenty of light, updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, new tile back splash, and gorgeous cabinets. Bathroom includes full tub/shower with updated fixtures and tile. Walk-in closet with ample storage space. Track lighting throughout.
Centrally located with easy access to HWY 101, and bordering some of San Francisco's most desirable neighborhoods: The Mission, Haight Ashbury, The Castro, Divisidero. A spacious, immaculate studio in an incredible location!
- Amenities -
Studio
Fantastic location
Bright living area
Updated kitchen
Updated bath
- Details -
Beds/Baths: 0BD/1BA (studio)
Utilities are tenants responsibilities
Owner seeks one (1) year lease
- Rental Term -
Available: August 1st
Application Fee: $45.00
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 months rent
APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:
1. All applicants must view unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.
2. Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID
3. Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)
4. Application fee must be submitted with application
(RLNE4896315)