1969 Sutter Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Amazing 2-Bedroom Apartment available staring April 1st

The apartment is a little over 800 sq ft with tall ceilings and a lot of closet space, see pictures.



Apartment is a Great Price and at a Great Location!! Lower Pac Heights close to Japantown.

It's walking and biking distance to everywhere in SF. There is also great transportation everywhere.

It's half a block away from Fillmore street, where there is tones of shops, cafes, food and bars.



If you are interested please message me and we can arrange time to for you to come check the place

The apartment will be rented unfurnished, there are two pictures with some furniture and that is to show how the apartment can look with furniture.



To move in you would need to pay the security deposit: $3695 + First months rent of April: $3695



Please let me know if you have any question



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-francisco-ca?lid=13160292



(RLNE5643913)