San Francisco, CA
1969 Sutter Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1969 Sutter Street

1969 Sutter Street · (347) 244-9522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1969 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Japantown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Amazing 2-Bedroom Apartment available staring April 1st
The apartment is a little over 800 sq ft with tall ceilings and a lot of closet space, see pictures.

Apartment is a Great Price and at a Great Location!! Lower Pac Heights close to Japantown.
It's walking and biking distance to everywhere in SF. There is also great transportation everywhere.
It's half a block away from Fillmore street, where there is tones of shops, cafes, food and bars.

If you are interested please message me and we can arrange time to for you to come check the place
The apartment will be rented unfurnished, there are two pictures with some furniture and that is to show how the apartment can look with furniture.

To move in you would need to pay the security deposit: $3695 + First months rent of April: $3695

Please let me know if you have any question

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-francisco-ca?lid=13160292

(RLNE5643913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1969 Sutter Street have any available units?
1969 Sutter Street has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1969 Sutter Street have?
Some of 1969 Sutter Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1969 Sutter Street currently offering any rent specials?
1969 Sutter Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1969 Sutter Street pet-friendly?
No, 1969 Sutter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1969 Sutter Street offer parking?
No, 1969 Sutter Street does not offer parking.
Does 1969 Sutter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1969 Sutter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1969 Sutter Street have a pool?
No, 1969 Sutter Street does not have a pool.
Does 1969 Sutter Street have accessible units?
No, 1969 Sutter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1969 Sutter Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1969 Sutter Street has units with dishwashers.
