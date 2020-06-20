All apartments in San Francisco
1969 Pine Street #A

1969 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1969 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Japantown

Amenities

patio / balcony
bbq/grill
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Location-serene oasis in the city-walkout Japanese Garden! - Extra large, quiet one bedroom apartment, at the rear of a contemporary building. Located close to all amenities of trendy and upscale Fillmore Street, Japan Town and Polk Street shops and restaurants. Walk score 99. Easy access to shuttles and transportation One bed one bath -Bright and Spacious living/dining area- Enjoy the grilling experience on the patio -Open plan kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator -Good sized bright bedroom with views of the beautiful garden -good closet space -Double closet in entry way- may be used as an office space -Wall to wall neutral carpets throughout -Bathroom with shower over tub -Large storage room available for $ 50 per month -Laundry 2 blocks from property -Street parking with applicable permit from city -No Pets Please -Non smoking building -Walkout Japanese Garden Shared garden Close to Alta Plaza Park, Bush Street Cottage Row, (Historic District) Japan Town, Whole Foods,Trader Joes, Safeway and Fillmore street shops... -12 month Lease -Deposit 1.5 x monthly rent Dawn Cusulos Realtor, Lic. #01142235 m 415-678-8854 | o 415.426.3203 Dawn.Cusulos@corcorangl.com dawncusulos.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1969 Pine Street #A have any available units?
1969 Pine Street #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1969 Pine Street #A have?
Some of 1969 Pine Street #A's amenities include patio / balcony, bbq/grill, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1969 Pine Street #A currently offering any rent specials?
1969 Pine Street #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1969 Pine Street #A pet-friendly?
No, 1969 Pine Street #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1969 Pine Street #A offer parking?
No, 1969 Pine Street #A does not offer parking.
Does 1969 Pine Street #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1969 Pine Street #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1969 Pine Street #A have a pool?
No, 1969 Pine Street #A does not have a pool.
Does 1969 Pine Street #A have accessible units?
No, 1969 Pine Street #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1969 Pine Street #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1969 Pine Street #A does not have units with dishwashers.
