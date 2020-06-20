1969 Pine Street #A

Amenities

patio / balcony bbq/grill carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Location-serene oasis in the city-walkout Japanese Garden! - Extra large, quiet one bedroom apartment, at the rear of a contemporary building. Located close to all amenities of trendy and upscale Fillmore Street, Japan Town and Polk Street shops and restaurants. Walk score 99. Easy access to shuttles and transportation One bed one bath -Bright and Spacious living/dining area- Enjoy the grilling experience on the patio -Open plan kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator -Good sized bright bedroom with views of the beautiful garden -good closet space -Double closet in entry way- may be used as an office space -Wall to wall neutral carpets throughout -Bathroom with shower over tub -Large storage room available for $ 50 per month -Laundry 2 blocks from property -Street parking with applicable permit from city -No Pets Please -Non smoking building -Walkout Japanese Garden Shared garden Close to Alta Plaza Park, Bush Street Cottage Row, (Historic District) Japan Town, Whole Foods,Trader Joes, Safeway and Fillmore street shops... -12 month Lease -Deposit 1.5 x monthly rent Dawn Cusulos Realtor, Lic. #01142235 m 415-678-8854 | o 415.426.3203 Dawn.Cusulos@corcorangl.com dawncusulos.com