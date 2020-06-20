1946 Clement Street

Amenities

Turnkey Spacious Lease - Just Needs You! Incredible location - Scores 96 on Walkscore! Close to great restaurants and shops nearby and a quick walk to Baker Beach! For those commuting it is easy to get downtown and the 101. Beautiful and spacious apartment that can be used as a 3 bedroom or four bedroom. The living room has a sofa that pulls down into a queen size sofa bed! Newly refinished wood floors, fully finished, everything brand new! Be the first to call this beauty your home. The living room has black leather sofa, gold butterfly cocktail table, purple velvet chairs, a dining table that can seat 4, fireplace, desk, 40 flat Smart TV. Big bay window. Hall closet off the living room. Internet router for direct connect or WiFi Master bedroom has a California King bed, two night stands, a dresser and closet. Front bedroom has bay window, full size bed, night stand, dresser and a closet Back bedroom has a queen bed, a night stand and a large mirrored closet. Large eat-in kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops that are purple. Pink, blue and gold. Plus a dishwasher, gas stove, big split fridge that dispenses water and ice cubes, tons of cabinets. Marble dining table with bronze croc dining chairs. In-suite washer and dryer. Pets permitted with size restriction. Extra monthly charge for all utilities including internet and Comcast cable tv. Can't wait to virtually show you today! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with Optional 4th Bedroom Cable TV Ready Cats Allowed Dishwasher Flooring: Hardwood Freezer Furnished High-speed Internet Ready Large Dogs Allowed Laundry: In Unit Microwave Oven Near Transportation New property Patio Balcony Refrigerator Secured entry Security: Controlled Access Security: Gated Entry Small Dogs Allowed Granite countertop Range/Oven Stainless steel appliances Vaulted Ceiling