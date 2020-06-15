All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

1944 Buchanan Street

1944 Buchanan Street · (415) 713-8995
Location

1944 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Japantown

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1944 Buchanan Street · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1944 Buchanan Street Available 06/15/20 Remodeled One bedroom + office nook in great upper Fillmore/Japantown neighborhood! - Steps from Fillmore St., this spacious 1 bedroom in law is a full floor Edwardian flat in a period 3 unit building in the heart of Lower Pacific Heights. This is the quintessential San Francisco apartment located on Buchanan, a tree-lined street steps to Fillmore Street shops and restaurants, local parks and transportation. Features include 1 bedroom + office nook, updated kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and in unit washer/dryer.

Home:
-Coveted Lower Pacific Heights Location
-Period Edwardian Building
-Updated Bathroom
-Renovated Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Gas Stove
-Period Edwardian Details and Moldings
-In-Unit Washer/Dryer

Details:
-Minimum Security Deposit is equal to 1.5 months rent
-Application Fee
-1 year lease
-No smoking

CURRENTLY OCCUPIED PLEASE CALL/TEXT/EMAIL FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING AND/OR VIRTUAL TOUR

Eli Meyskens
Relocation / Leasing / Sales
mobile 415.713.8995
www.amsires.com
DRE # 01902318

(RLNE3581661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 Buchanan Street have any available units?
1944 Buchanan Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1944 Buchanan Street have?
Some of 1944 Buchanan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1944 Buchanan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1944 Buchanan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 Buchanan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1944 Buchanan Street is pet friendly.
Does 1944 Buchanan Street offer parking?
No, 1944 Buchanan Street does not offer parking.
Does 1944 Buchanan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1944 Buchanan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 Buchanan Street have a pool?
No, 1944 Buchanan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1944 Buchanan Street have accessible units?
No, 1944 Buchanan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 Buchanan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1944 Buchanan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
