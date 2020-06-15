Amenities
1944 Buchanan Street Available 06/15/20 Remodeled One bedroom + office nook in great upper Fillmore/Japantown neighborhood! - Steps from Fillmore St., this spacious 1 bedroom in law is a full floor Edwardian flat in a period 3 unit building in the heart of Lower Pacific Heights. This is the quintessential San Francisco apartment located on Buchanan, a tree-lined street steps to Fillmore Street shops and restaurants, local parks and transportation. Features include 1 bedroom + office nook, updated kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and in unit washer/dryer.
Home:
-Coveted Lower Pacific Heights Location
-Period Edwardian Building
-Updated Bathroom
-Renovated Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Gas Stove
-Period Edwardian Details and Moldings
-In-Unit Washer/Dryer
Details:
-Minimum Security Deposit is equal to 1.5 months rent
-Application Fee
-1 year lease
-No smoking
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED PLEASE CALL/TEXT/EMAIL FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING AND/OR VIRTUAL TOUR
