1944 Buchanan Street Available 06/15/20 Remodeled One bedroom + office nook in great upper Fillmore/Japantown neighborhood! - Steps from Fillmore St., this spacious 1 bedroom in law is a full floor Edwardian flat in a period 3 unit building in the heart of Lower Pacific Heights. This is the quintessential San Francisco apartment located on Buchanan, a tree-lined street steps to Fillmore Street shops and restaurants, local parks and transportation. Features include 1 bedroom + office nook, updated kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and in unit washer/dryer.



Details:

-Minimum Security Deposit is equal to 1.5 months rent

-Application Fee

-1 year lease

-No smoking



CURRENTLY OCCUPIED PLEASE CALL/TEXT/EMAIL FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING AND/OR VIRTUAL TOUR



Eli Meyskens

Relocation / Leasing / Sales

mobile 415.713.8995

www.amsires.com

DRE # 01902318



