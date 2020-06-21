Amenities

1906 Golden Gate AVE @ Baker in prime NOPA! COMING SOON! This pretty Victorian condo has a living room with a gas fireplace, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, formal dining room, stylish kitchen with stainless steel appliances and black granite counters with a breakfast nook. Hardwood floors and lots of closet space throughout. There is a private deck with garden! Owner provides a gardener for regular maintenance of the outdoor space. * One car parking in shared garage (side by side spot, car must be available to "test" in the space). * Storage included * One year lease * Security deposit is 2 x rent * Owner pays for water & garbage * Non-smoking unit * Pet friendly for one small dog or cat (35 lbs and under). Some restrictions apply. Sheri Castilyn - Leasing Agent for Owner License # 01349629 / Broker Associate - Rentals In SF 1318 Hayes Street San Francisco CA 94117. Rental listings subject to change at any time. (Agent) believes all information contained herein to be correct but assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy, any errors, or any omissions in this ad or any syndicated ads on third party websites. Square footage is an estimate only, not an exact measurement. PLEASE NOTE: Visit www.rentalsinsf.com directly for the most current and complete rental listing info. Thank you.



