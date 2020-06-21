All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:11 PM

1906 Golden Gate Ave.

1906 Golden Gate Avenue · (415) 516-1665
Location

1906 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94115
Western Addition

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1906 Golden Gate AVE @ Baker in prime NOPA! COMING SOON! This pretty Victorian condo has a living room with a gas fireplace, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, formal dining room, stylish kitchen with stainless steel appliances and black granite counters with a breakfast nook. Hardwood floors and lots of closet space throughout. There is a private deck with garden! Owner provides a gardener for regular maintenance of the outdoor space. * One car parking in shared garage (side by side spot, car must be available to "test" in the space). * Storage included * One year lease * Security deposit is 2 x rent * Owner pays for water & garbage * Non-smoking unit * Pet friendly for one small dog or cat (35 lbs and under). Some restrictions apply. Sheri Castilyn - Leasing Agent for Owner License # 01349629 / Broker Associate - Rentals In SF 1318 Hayes Street San Francisco CA 94117. Rental listings subject to change at any time. (Agent) believes all information contained herein to be correct but assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy, any errors, or any omissions in this ad or any syndicated ads on third party websites. Square footage is an estimate only, not an exact measurement. PLEASE NOTE: Visit www.rentalsinsf.com directly for the most current and complete rental listing info. Thank you.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Golden Gate Ave. have any available units?
1906 Golden Gate Ave. has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 Golden Gate Ave. have?
Some of 1906 Golden Gate Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Golden Gate Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Golden Gate Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Golden Gate Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1906 Golden Gate Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1906 Golden Gate Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1906 Golden Gate Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1906 Golden Gate Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 Golden Gate Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Golden Gate Ave. have a pool?
No, 1906 Golden Gate Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Golden Gate Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1906 Golden Gate Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Golden Gate Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 Golden Gate Ave. has units with dishwashers.
