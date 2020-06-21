1888 Geneva Ave 1115

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking

Highpoint Terrace - Property Id: 295820



Panoramic, bay view. Private canyon view home with all high-end finishes and upgrades you want in a home. Granite counters, washer/dryer, professional stove and oven, microwave, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and oh yes, VIEWS galore! Listed at $3550 TAKE $1987 off your yearly rent. Call today to set up a go see.



High Point also has a clubhouse and sky deck for all residents to enjoy! Come take a look today! Please call Call or text Kelly for more info at (415) 308-7225



PENTHOUSE - TOP FLOOR w/ SKYLIGHTS! Amazing views, w/ a modern feel, private balcony, and flexible terms 6 or 12 months also Parking $125 / month.



