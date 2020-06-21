All apartments in San Francisco
1888 Geneva Ave 1115
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1888 Geneva Ave 1115

1888 Geneva Avenue · (415) 308-7225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1888 Geneva Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94134
Crocker Amazon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1115 · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
Highpoint Terrace - Property Id: 295820

Panoramic, bay view. Private canyon view home with all high-end finishes and upgrades you want in a home. Granite counters, washer/dryer, professional stove and oven, microwave, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and oh yes, VIEWS galore! Listed at $3550 TAKE $1987 off your yearly rent. Call today to set up a go see.

High Point also has a clubhouse and sky deck for all residents to enjoy! Come take a look today! Please call Call or text Kelly for more info at (415) 308-7225

PENTHOUSE - TOP FLOOR w/ SKYLIGHTS! Amazing views, w/ a modern feel, private balcony, and flexible terms 6 or 12 months also Parking $125 / month.

PE7225
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295820
Property Id 295820

(RLNE5839459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1888 Geneva Ave 1115 have any available units?
1888 Geneva Ave 1115 has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1888 Geneva Ave 1115 have?
Some of 1888 Geneva Ave 1115's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1888 Geneva Ave 1115 currently offering any rent specials?
1888 Geneva Ave 1115 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1888 Geneva Ave 1115 pet-friendly?
No, 1888 Geneva Ave 1115 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1888 Geneva Ave 1115 offer parking?
Yes, 1888 Geneva Ave 1115 does offer parking.
Does 1888 Geneva Ave 1115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1888 Geneva Ave 1115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1888 Geneva Ave 1115 have a pool?
No, 1888 Geneva Ave 1115 does not have a pool.
Does 1888 Geneva Ave 1115 have accessible units?
No, 1888 Geneva Ave 1115 does not have accessible units.
Does 1888 Geneva Ave 1115 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1888 Geneva Ave 1115 has units with dishwashers.
