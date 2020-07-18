All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 2 2020 at 2:48 PM

1878 Market Street #107

1878 Market Street · (415) 728-5709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1878 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Mint Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
rent controlled
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
rent controlled
Please read the entire description and watch the video tour prior to inquiring about the property via email VIDEO TOUR: https: (REMOVE SPACES) //youtu.be/ (REMOVE SPACES) xVEGe7eCK3I This newly renovated efficiency studio offers an alternative lifestyle, made easy! Clean and modern shared bathrooms Kitchenette with mini refrigerator, microwave, sink, Shaker style cabinets and stone counter tops (No oven/range) Furnished or Unfurnished High ceilings Walk-in Closet Hardwood floors Furnished or unfurnished (No additional charge) Coin-operated laundry onsite Wifi and all utilities included! 1874 Market Street is situated in an amazing location. Public transportation, grocery stores and entertainment are within steps from your front door! The Castro, Hayes Valley, Lower Haight and the Mission are all within a block or two away. There are too many benefits to this location list! Come see for yourself! F Market train stops right in front ~6 minute walk to the Muni Trains J and N Muni bus stops for the 6 &amp;;;; 7, K Owl, L Owl, M Owl and N Owl Less then a 1 minute drive to the 101 Central freeway Multiple Corporate shuttle stops within minutes walking distance ~6 minute walk to Safeway and Whole Foods Market Details: Lease Term: 12 Months (month to month after term expires) Rent-12 Months:$1295 Rent controlled No Parking No pets allowed Renters insurance required Required Qualifications: Credit Score of 650+ Monthly income of 2.5x the amount of rent Positive references Cosigners considered! Please send an email to set up a time to tour the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1878 Market Street #107 have any available units?
1878 Market Street #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1878 Market Street #107 have?
Some of 1878 Market Street #107's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1878 Market Street #107 currently offering any rent specials?
1878 Market Street #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1878 Market Street #107 pet-friendly?
No, 1878 Market Street #107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1878 Market Street #107 offer parking?
No, 1878 Market Street #107 does not offer parking.
Does 1878 Market Street #107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1878 Market Street #107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1878 Market Street #107 have a pool?
No, 1878 Market Street #107 does not have a pool.
Does 1878 Market Street #107 have accessible units?
No, 1878 Market Street #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 1878 Market Street #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1878 Market Street #107 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

