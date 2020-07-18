1878 Market Street #107

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors all utils included recently renovated rent controlled walk in closets

Please read the entire description and watch the video tour prior to inquiring about the property via email VIDEO TOUR: https: (REMOVE SPACES) //youtu.be/ (REMOVE SPACES) xVEGe7eCK3I This newly renovated efficiency studio offers an alternative lifestyle, made easy! Clean and modern shared bathrooms Kitchenette with mini refrigerator, microwave, sink, Shaker style cabinets and stone counter tops (No oven/range) Furnished or Unfurnished High ceilings Walk-in Closet Hardwood floors Furnished or unfurnished (No additional charge) Coin-operated laundry onsite Wifi and all utilities included! 1874 Market Street is situated in an amazing location. Public transportation, grocery stores and entertainment are within steps from your front door! The Castro, Hayes Valley, Lower Haight and the Mission are all within a block or two away. There are too many benefits to this location list! Come see for yourself! F Market train stops right in front ~6 minute walk to the Muni Trains J and N Muni bus stops for the 6 &;;; 7, K Owl, L Owl, M Owl and N Owl Less then a 1 minute drive to the 101 Central freeway Multiple Corporate shuttle stops within minutes walking distance ~6 minute walk to Safeway and Whole Foods Market Details: Lease Term: 12 Months (month to month after term expires) Rent-12 Months:$1295 Rent controlled No Parking No pets allowed Renters insurance required Required Qualifications: Credit Score of 650+ Monthly income of 2.5x the amount of rent Positive references Cosigners considered! Please send an email to set up a time to tour the property.