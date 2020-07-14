1870 PACIFIC

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Pacific Heights has the altitude to deliver killer views and a multitude of eye-level attractions to entertain the masses. Fillmore Street is the main strip for shopping, dining and socializing. A crop of renowned restaurants, including Pizzeria Delfina and Fresca, feed the area’s energy. Alta Plaza and Lafayette are popular parks for parents, kids and their canines. Pac Heights is top dog.



Treat your eyes to wrap-around views of the Bay and beyond - this lofty Art Deco tower is a scene-stealer in its own right. Laid back luxury is the raison d’etre of this high altitude apartment. State-of-the-art amenities and sleek renovations cohabitate with bespoke vintage details in stylish harmony.



