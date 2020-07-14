All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

1870 PACIFIC

1870 Pacific Ave · (415) 938-5697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1870 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$3,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$3,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1870 PACIFIC.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Pacific Heights has the altitude to deliver killer views and a multitude of eye-level attractions to entertain the masses. Fillmore Street is the main strip for shopping, dining and socializing. A crop of renowned restaurants, including Pizzeria Delfina and Fresca, feed the area’s energy. Alta Plaza and Lafayette are popular parks for parents, kids and their canines. Pac Heights is top dog.

Treat your eyes to wrap-around views of the Bay and beyond - this lofty Art Deco tower is a scene-stealer in its own right. Laid back luxury is the raison d’etre of this high altitude apartment. State-of-the-art amenities and sleek renovations cohabitate with bespoke vintage details in stylish harmony.

RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1870 PACIFIC have any available units?
1870 PACIFIC has 2 units available starting at $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1870 PACIFIC have?
Some of 1870 PACIFIC's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1870 PACIFIC currently offering any rent specials?
1870 PACIFIC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1870 PACIFIC pet-friendly?
Yes, 1870 PACIFIC is pet friendly.
Does 1870 PACIFIC offer parking?
No, 1870 PACIFIC does not offer parking.
Does 1870 PACIFIC have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1870 PACIFIC offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1870 PACIFIC have a pool?
No, 1870 PACIFIC does not have a pool.
Does 1870 PACIFIC have accessible units?
No, 1870 PACIFIC does not have accessible units.
Does 1870 PACIFIC have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1870 PACIFIC has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

