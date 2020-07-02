All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1776 Sacramento street #509.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1776 Sacramento street #509
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

1776 Sacramento street #509

1776 Sacramento Street · (408) 655-4278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Polk Gulch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1776 Sacramento Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Polk Gulch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1776 Sacramento street #509 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
1776 Sacramento street #509 Available 08/01/20 $500 off 1st Months Rent Exquisite Condo *ScottRussellJr* *AMSI* - $500 off 1st Months Rent!!!!
Welcome to 1776 Sacramento Street #509!

You Tube Virtual Tour Link: https://youtu.be/iJnEOa-bpH4

Unit #509 is absolutely stunning! It is a Must See!

This move-in ready condo, located in the center of the city between vibrant Polk St and broad Van Ness Blvd, is the epitome of city living at its best. Take the elevators to the top floor and step out to an amazing roof deck with sweeping views ! This Condo on the 5th floor is Ideally configured for entertaining, the unit has an open floor plan with a generously-sized great room (Living & Dining Room) with a gas fireplace with ample space for Dining and Living Room Furniture. Kitchen entails stainless steel appliances open to the living and dining room. The Northeast windows bathe in light and views of Russian & Nob Hills which can be seen from the living room and master bedroom. The layout includes one bedroom to the right of the entry (14x16), master suite which has tons of storage and closets with breathtaking views of Nob Hill and parts of Russian Hill (20X16).

Common Roof deck with 360 degree view!
Deeded Parking Included!
Storage Locker Included!

Call Scott Russell Jr (408)655-4278
BRE Lic #01865221.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5909812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1776 Sacramento street #509 have any available units?
1776 Sacramento street #509 has a unit available for $4,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1776 Sacramento street #509 have?
Some of 1776 Sacramento street #509's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1776 Sacramento street #509 currently offering any rent specials?
1776 Sacramento street #509 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1776 Sacramento street #509 pet-friendly?
No, 1776 Sacramento street #509 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1776 Sacramento street #509 offer parking?
Yes, 1776 Sacramento street #509 offers parking.
Does 1776 Sacramento street #509 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1776 Sacramento street #509 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1776 Sacramento street #509 have a pool?
No, 1776 Sacramento street #509 does not have a pool.
Does 1776 Sacramento street #509 have accessible units?
No, 1776 Sacramento street #509 does not have accessible units.
Does 1776 Sacramento street #509 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1776 Sacramento street #509 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 1776 Sacramento street #509?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1020 POST Apartments
1020 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Edgewater
355 Berry Street
San Francisco, CA 94158
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
1201 Pine Street
1201 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
547 5th Avenue
547 5th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
923 Folsom
923 Folsom St
San Francisco, CA 94107
1401 Jones
1401 Jones St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Mosso
900 Folsom St
San Francisco, CA 94107

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity