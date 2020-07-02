Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

1776 Sacramento street #509 Available 08/01/20 $500 off 1st Months Rent Exquisite Condo *ScottRussellJr* *AMSI* - $500 off 1st Months Rent!!!!

Welcome to 1776 Sacramento Street #509!



You Tube Virtual Tour Link: https://youtu.be/iJnEOa-bpH4



Unit #509 is absolutely stunning! It is a Must See!



This move-in ready condo, located in the center of the city between vibrant Polk St and broad Van Ness Blvd, is the epitome of city living at its best. Take the elevators to the top floor and step out to an amazing roof deck with sweeping views ! This Condo on the 5th floor is Ideally configured for entertaining, the unit has an open floor plan with a generously-sized great room (Living & Dining Room) with a gas fireplace with ample space for Dining and Living Room Furniture. Kitchen entails stainless steel appliances open to the living and dining room. The Northeast windows bathe in light and views of Russian & Nob Hills which can be seen from the living room and master bedroom. The layout includes one bedroom to the right of the entry (14x16), master suite which has tons of storage and closets with breathtaking views of Nob Hill and parts of Russian Hill (20X16).



Common Roof deck with 360 degree view!

Deeded Parking Included!

Storage Locker Included!



Call Scott Russell Jr (408)655-4278

BRE Lic #01865221.



No Pets Allowed



