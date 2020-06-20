1737 Waller Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Melissa Geary - 925-337-4266 - Pet friendly! Beautiful full floor bottom flat in three unit Victorian with San Francisco charm and details. Large sun room, remodeled modern kitchen with gas oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Hardwood floors, bay windows, inside laundry, and remodeled bathroom. Large shared backyard with BBQ and patio furniture. Off street parking. Single medium size car garage parking may be available for an extra monthly fee. Available June 27, 202012-month lease. Owner pays trash removal & water. Large shared backyard with BBQ and patio furniture.Inside laundry.Street parking only.Rent: $5,900.Security Deposit: 1.5 times one month's rent.Pet Policy: Dogs and Cats are welcome.Application fee: $30 non-refundable.