Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

1737 Waller Street

1737 Waller Street · (925) 337-4266
Location

1737 Waller Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Cole Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Melissa Geary - 925-337-4266 - Pet friendly! Beautiful full floor bottom flat in three unit Victorian with San Francisco charm and details. Large sun room, remodeled modern kitchen with gas oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Hardwood floors, bay windows, inside laundry, and remodeled bathroom. Large shared backyard with BBQ and patio furniture. Off street parking. Single medium size car garage parking may be available for an extra monthly fee. Available June 27, 202012-month lease. Owner pays trash removal & water. Large shared backyard with BBQ and patio furniture.Inside laundry.Street parking only.Rent: $5,900.Security Deposit: 1.5 times one month's rent.Pet Policy: Dogs and Cats are welcome.Application fee: $30 non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 Waller Street have any available units?
1737 Waller Street has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1737 Waller Street have?
Some of 1737 Waller Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 Waller Street currently offering any rent specials?
1737 Waller Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 Waller Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1737 Waller Street is pet friendly.
Does 1737 Waller Street offer parking?
Yes, 1737 Waller Street does offer parking.
Does 1737 Waller Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1737 Waller Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 Waller Street have a pool?
No, 1737 Waller Street does not have a pool.
Does 1737 Waller Street have accessible units?
No, 1737 Waller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 Waller Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1737 Waller Street has units with dishwashers.
