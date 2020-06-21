All apartments in San Francisco
Location

168 Bernard Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Russian Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 168 Bernard Street · Avail. Aug 1

$6,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
168 Bernard Street Available 08/01/20 SHOWING: Sun (6/21) 3:30 - 4 PM. Spacious Top Floor 4BR/1BA/2HBA w/ H/W Floors, Shared Laundry in heart of Russian Hill, Pr. Showing Available (168 Bernard) - Top Floor 4BR/1BA/2HBA Full Flat
* $6,495/month annual lease
* Sun room (enclosed patio)
* Ornamental fireplace
* Shared laundry
* Available: August 1

SHOWING: Sunday (6/21) from 3:30 - 4 PM. We will maintain a safe social distance.
*** We require all interested parties to wear Masks and Gloves to enter the unit ***

ADDRESS: 168 Bernard Street (near Leavenworth between Pacific and Broadway)

Bright, attractive, top, second floor 4BR/1BA/2HBA full flat at the heart of Russian Hill. Floors are hardwood throughout except in baths. One of the bedrooms has bay windows and an ornamental fireplace; room could be used instead as a living room. Open living room/kitchen has kitchen at one end, fair-sized room with a bank of windows on the other. Kitchen has a gas stove. Room accessed at the back of the kitchen has a wall of windows and could be used as a sun room (enclosed patio) or office. Two bedrooms are at the front of the flat. One has an armoire, the other has its closet just outside in the hallway. The other two bedrooms are mid-flat. One has an armoire, the other has a small closet. Full bath has glass shower stall. One half bath, located in the kitchen, has a shower stall and sink; the other half bath, in the central hallway, has a toilet with sink.

Shared laundry on the ground floor. Walk Score is 91. Transit Score is 96. Building is just three blocks from the heart of Polk Street's popular shopping and dining district. Bus lines 1, 10, 12, 19, 27, 41, 45, 47, 49 and Van Ness Silicon Valley shuttles are within easy walking distance. North Beach and Chinatown are within reasonable walking distance.

Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.

Everest Mwamba
Kenney & Everest Real Estate
BRE# 01984640
(415) 929-0717 office
(415) 377-2177 cell
Apply at everestmwamba . com

(RLNE5830878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Bernard Street have any available units?
168 Bernard Street has a unit available for $6,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 168 Bernard Street currently offering any rent specials?
168 Bernard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Bernard Street pet-friendly?
No, 168 Bernard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 168 Bernard Street offer parking?
No, 168 Bernard Street does not offer parking.
Does 168 Bernard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Bernard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Bernard Street have a pool?
No, 168 Bernard Street does not have a pool.
Does 168 Bernard Street have accessible units?
No, 168 Bernard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Bernard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 Bernard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Bernard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 Bernard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
