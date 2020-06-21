Amenities

168 Bernard Street Available 08/01/20 SHOWING: Sun (6/21) 3:30 - 4 PM. Spacious Top Floor 4BR/1BA/2HBA w/ H/W Floors, Shared Laundry in heart of Russian Hill, Pr. Showing Available (168 Bernard) - Top Floor 4BR/1BA/2HBA Full Flat

* $6,495/month annual lease

* Sun room (enclosed patio)

* Ornamental fireplace

* Shared laundry

* Available: August 1



SHOWING: Sunday (6/21) from 3:30 - 4 PM. We will maintain a safe social distance.

*** We require all interested parties to wear Masks and Gloves to enter the unit ***



ADDRESS: 168 Bernard Street (near Leavenworth between Pacific and Broadway)



Bright, attractive, top, second floor 4BR/1BA/2HBA full flat at the heart of Russian Hill. Floors are hardwood throughout except in baths. One of the bedrooms has bay windows and an ornamental fireplace; room could be used instead as a living room. Open living room/kitchen has kitchen at one end, fair-sized room with a bank of windows on the other. Kitchen has a gas stove. Room accessed at the back of the kitchen has a wall of windows and could be used as a sun room (enclosed patio) or office. Two bedrooms are at the front of the flat. One has an armoire, the other has its closet just outside in the hallway. The other two bedrooms are mid-flat. One has an armoire, the other has a small closet. Full bath has glass shower stall. One half bath, located in the kitchen, has a shower stall and sink; the other half bath, in the central hallway, has a toilet with sink.



Shared laundry on the ground floor. Walk Score is 91. Transit Score is 96. Building is just three blocks from the heart of Polk Street's popular shopping and dining district. Bus lines 1, 10, 12, 19, 27, 41, 45, 47, 49 and Van Ness Silicon Valley shuttles are within easy walking distance. North Beach and Chinatown are within reasonable walking distance.



Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.



Everest Mwamba

Kenney & Everest Real Estate

BRE# 01984640

(415) 929-0717 office

(415) 377-2177 cell

Apply at everestmwamba . com



(RLNE5830878)