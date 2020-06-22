1672 Page Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Charming, newly remodeled inside and out, furnished, 4-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental located in a Walker’s Paradise and Very Bikeable rated Haight Ashbury neighborhood in San Francisco. It’s just minutes of a commute away to and from Downtown San Francisco!



Near to and from public transportation stops/hub - 1 block post office, 1 block bus station; parks and playground!

The unit is spacious, airy, and bright with hardwood and tile flooring. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with vinyl countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. It has gas heating installed for climate control. Each room has a key. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available. No pets, sorry. No smoking, too.



The exterior has a deck, a backyard, and a garden that can be used by the tenants. It comes with 1 parking spot in the driveway (minimum $200 per month). Garbage can be put in the garage.



The tenant is responsible for cable and internet. The landlord is responsible for the water, trash, gas, electricity, sewage, and landscaping.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 97

Bike Score: 79



Nearby parks: The Panhandle, Richard Gamble Memorial Park, and Haight Street Grounds (historical).



Bus lines:

N-OWL OWL JUDAH - 0.1 mile

7 HAIGHT-NORIEGA - 0.1 mile

43 MASONIC - 0.1 mile

33 ASHBURY-18TH ST - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

F MARKET & WHARVES - 0.9 mile



No Pets Allowed



