Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

1672 Page Street

1672 Page Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1672 Page Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Haight Ashbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Charming, newly remodeled inside and out, furnished, 4-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental located in a Walker’s Paradise and Very Bikeable rated Haight Ashbury neighborhood in San Francisco. It’s just minutes of a commute away to and from Downtown San Francisco!

Near to and from public transportation stops/hub - 1 block post office, 1 block bus station; parks and playground!
The unit is spacious, airy, and bright with hardwood and tile flooring. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with vinyl countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. It has gas heating installed for climate control. Each room has a key. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available. No pets, sorry. No smoking, too.

The exterior has a deck, a backyard, and a garden that can be used by the tenants. It comes with 1 parking spot in the driveway (minimum $200 per month). Garbage can be put in the garage.

The tenant is responsible for cable and internet. The landlord is responsible for the water, trash, gas, electricity, sewage, and landscaping.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 97
Bike Score: 79

Nearby parks: The Panhandle, Richard Gamble Memorial Park, and Haight Street Grounds (historical).

Bus lines:
N-OWL OWL JUDAH - 0.1 mile
7 HAIGHT-NORIEGA - 0.1 mile
43 MASONIC - 0.1 mile
33 ASHBURY-18TH ST - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
F MARKET & WHARVES - 0.9 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1672 Page Street have any available units?
1672 Page Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1672 Page Street have?
Some of 1672 Page Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1672 Page Street currently offering any rent specials?
1672 Page Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1672 Page Street pet-friendly?
No, 1672 Page Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1672 Page Street offer parking?
Yes, 1672 Page Street does offer parking.
Does 1672 Page Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1672 Page Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1672 Page Street have a pool?
No, 1672 Page Street does not have a pool.
Does 1672 Page Street have accessible units?
No, 1672 Page Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1672 Page Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1672 Page Street has units with dishwashers.
