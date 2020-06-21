All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:28 PM

1661 Oak St.

1661 Oak Street · (415) 237-1819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1661 Oak Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Haight Ashbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,390

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
rent controlled
Bright 1 Bedroom property facing Golden Gate Park, featuring large living room, sizable eat in kitchen and roomy bedroom. Large window allow for ample natural light to stream in while you're home, tall ceilings and a unique U shaped floor plan giving the property a spacious feel while allowing for a great deal of personal space when desired. Key Features: - 1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - Bright - Beautifully Classic San Francisco Wood Flooring - Gas Range - Pets Allowed - Rent Controlled - Est ~900 Sqft - Multiple Closets Building Features: - Laundry Room - Large Brick Shared Patio and BBQ Area - Facing Golden Gate Park - Close to supermarkets, coffee, shops and restaurants Key Terms: - Water, Electricity, Gas, Garbage, Sewer and common grounds maintenance charged directly to tenants - Security Deposit: 1 Month with eligible FICO Score - Pets Negotiable - No Parking - No Smoking - Sq Ft Estimated - Brick Patio is common to building - Parking Garage $300.00/month

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 Oak St. have any available units?
1661 Oak St. has a unit available for $3,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1661 Oak St. have?
Some of 1661 Oak St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 Oak St. currently offering any rent specials?
1661 Oak St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 Oak St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1661 Oak St. is pet friendly.
Does 1661 Oak St. offer parking?
Yes, 1661 Oak St. does offer parking.
Does 1661 Oak St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1661 Oak St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 Oak St. have a pool?
No, 1661 Oak St. does not have a pool.
Does 1661 Oak St. have accessible units?
No, 1661 Oak St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 Oak St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1661 Oak St. does not have units with dishwashers.
