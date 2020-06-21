1661 Oak St.

Amenities

Bright 1 Bedroom property facing Golden Gate Park, featuring large living room, sizable eat in kitchen and roomy bedroom. Large window allow for ample natural light to stream in while you're home, tall ceilings and a unique U shaped floor plan giving the property a spacious feel while allowing for a great deal of personal space when desired. Key Features: - 1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - Bright - Beautifully Classic San Francisco Wood Flooring - Gas Range - Pets Allowed - Rent Controlled - Est ~900 Sqft - Multiple Closets Building Features: - Laundry Room - Large Brick Shared Patio and BBQ Area - Facing Golden Gate Park - Close to supermarkets, coffee, shops and restaurants Key Terms: - Water, Electricity, Gas, Garbage, Sewer and common grounds maintenance charged directly to tenants - Security Deposit: 1 Month with eligible FICO Score - Pets Negotiable - No Parking - No Smoking - Sq Ft Estimated - Brick Patio is common to building - Parking Garage $300.00/month



Terms: One year lease