Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:09 AM

166 Shakespeare St

166 Shakespeare Street · (415) 370-2030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

166 Shakespeare Street, San Francisco, CA 94112
Outer Mission

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. Aug 1

$4,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Shelter in Place with Style!!!
Lovely 2bdr, 2bth Unfurnished Upstairs Unit
Comfortable Living for Families, Roommates or Working Professionals!!!

Wonderfully Located near SFSU, SF City College, Grade Schools...
Large Modern Kitchen & Dining Room
Spacious Living Space
Upgraded Lighting Throughout the Unit
Access to Multi Level Backyard Patio and Grass Area
Scenic View of SF from front & back of the home
No Car, No Problem Close to Bart, Muni, SAMTRANS & SFSU Shuttle Bus
Conveniently located near Walgreens, Dry Cleaners, Laundry Mat, Restaurants, Grocery Stores, Shopping Malls and Parks
Utilities Not Included

Interested? Call 415-370-2030 ask for Cheryl!!!

Face Mask and Gloves must be Worn during the Tour. Provided if Needed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Shakespeare St have any available units?
166 Shakespeare St has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 166 Shakespeare St currently offering any rent specials?
166 Shakespeare St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Shakespeare St pet-friendly?
No, 166 Shakespeare St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 166 Shakespeare St offer parking?
No, 166 Shakespeare St does not offer parking.
Does 166 Shakespeare St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 Shakespeare St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Shakespeare St have a pool?
No, 166 Shakespeare St does not have a pool.
Does 166 Shakespeare St have accessible units?
No, 166 Shakespeare St does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Shakespeare St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 Shakespeare St has units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Shakespeare St have units with air conditioning?
No, 166 Shakespeare St does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

