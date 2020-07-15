166 Shakespeare St

Amenities
Shelter in Place with Style!!!
Lovely 2bdr, 2bth Unfurnished Upstairs Unit
Comfortable Living for Families, Roommates or Working Professionals!!!
Wonderfully Located near SFSU, SF City College, Grade Schools...
Large Modern Kitchen & Dining Room
Spacious Living Space
Upgraded Lighting Throughout the Unit
Access to Multi Level Backyard Patio and Grass Area
Scenic View of SF from front & back of the home
No Car, No Problem Close to Bart, Muni, SAMTRANS & SFSU Shuttle Bus
Conveniently located near Walgreens, Dry Cleaners, Laundry Mat, Restaurants, Grocery Stores, Shopping Malls and Parks
Utilities Not Included
Interested? Call 415-370-2030 ask for Cheryl!!!
Face Mask and Gloves must be Worn during the Tour. Provided if Needed!