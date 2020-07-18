1633 Burrows St.

Amenities

University Mound: Single Family Home w/ Views, Wet Bar, Deck, Yard, & 2 Car Garage **3D Tour** -

We are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the 3D virtual tour. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. Contact us for a link to the 3D virtual tour, the online application or to request an in-person showing.



Single family home in very quiet and convenient University Mound, just 1/2 block from McLaren Park. Features include:



- generously sized living room with decorative fireplace

- amazing night views of the Bay Bridge from the living room at night

- large kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and brand new refrigerator and dishwasher

- three spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom on main floor

- two bedrooms have views of McLaren Park & the Bay, with amazing sunrises

- another bedroom and full bathroom on lower level

- hardwood floors on main level, with marble and carpet on the lower level

- brand new wet bar with wine refrigerator on lower level to serve your guests on the deck and in the manicured yard

- maintenance-free back yard (about 1000 sqft of artificial high-quality grass) and automated water system for flower bed

- gorgeous views of the Bay and boats from the yard, which has a brand new fence

- 2-car garage with 220V, ready for your car charger

- washer and dryer in garage

- brand new electric panel, water heater, and furnace

- nearby parks include Louis Sutter Playground, McLaren Park, and Saint Mary's Playground



12 month lease term, unfurnished. Tenant pays all utilities. Non-smoking rental. Square footage is approximate. No pets permitted.



