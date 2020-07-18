All apartments in San Francisco
1633 Burrows St.

1633 Burrows Street · (415) 347-6184
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1633 Burrows Street, San Francisco, CA 94134
University Mound

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1633 Burrows St. · Avail. now

$5,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
University Mound: Single Family Home w/ Views, Wet Bar, Deck, Yard, & 2 Car Garage **3D Tour** -
***To schedule an in-person tour, go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

We are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the 3D virtual tour. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. Contact us for a link to the 3D virtual tour, the online application or to request an in-person showing.

Single family home in very quiet and convenient University Mound, just 1/2 block from McLaren Park. Features include:

- generously sized living room with decorative fireplace
- amazing night views of the Bay Bridge from the living room at night
- large kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and brand new refrigerator and dishwasher
- three spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom on main floor
- two bedrooms have views of McLaren Park & the Bay, with amazing sunrises
- another bedroom and full bathroom on lower level
- hardwood floors on main level, with marble and carpet on the lower level
- brand new wet bar with wine refrigerator on lower level to serve your guests on the deck and in the manicured yard
- maintenance-free back yard (about 1000 sqft of artificial high-quality grass) and automated water system for flower bed
- gorgeous views of the Bay and boats from the yard, which has a brand new fence
- 2-car garage with 220V, ready for your car charger
- washer and dryer in garage
- brand new electric panel, water heater, and furnace
- nearby parks include Louis Sutter Playground, McLaren Park, and Saint Mary's Playground

12 month lease term, unfurnished. Tenant pays all utilities. Non-smoking rental. Square footage is approximate. No pets permitted.

Leased by:
SF City Rents?
DRE# 01182457 (please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 1633 Burrows)

Managed by:
Vesta Asset Management, Inc.
DRE #01526154 (please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 1633 Burrows)

(RLNE5907109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 Burrows St. have any available units?
1633 Burrows St. has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 Burrows St. have?
Some of 1633 Burrows St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 Burrows St. currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Burrows St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Burrows St. pet-friendly?
No, 1633 Burrows St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1633 Burrows St. offer parking?
Yes, 1633 Burrows St. offers parking.
Does 1633 Burrows St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1633 Burrows St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Burrows St. have a pool?
No, 1633 Burrows St. does not have a pool.
Does 1633 Burrows St. have accessible units?
No, 1633 Burrows St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 Burrows St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1633 Burrows St. has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

